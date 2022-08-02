Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster, 17, died Monday after collapsing during an afternoon football practice, according to one of his teammates. “He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” said Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late." ...

BRANDON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO