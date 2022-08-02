ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clarion Ledger

Brandon High School football player dies during football practice

Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster, 17, died Monday after collapsing during an afternoon football practice, according to one of his teammates. “He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” said Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late." ...
BRANDON, MS
WBTW News13

East Clarendon Wolverines football preview

TURBEVILLE (WBTW) – The East Clarendon football team will seek to improve in 2022 after just a 2-8 record last fall. The Wolverines move into the new-look Region 5-1A with the likes of Carvers Bay, Hemingway, Johnsonville, and Scott’s Branch. Scott Cook’s squad returns 10 starters with Cade Cook at QB and a pair of […]
TURBEVILLE, SC
Chowan Herald

Region's football coaches gear up for gridiron campaign

ELIZABETH CITY - It’s the time of year when everyone is undefeated and anyone can be a state champion. August 1 was the date the N.C. High School Athletic Association officially allows pre-season practice to begin for football. And, local Elizabeth City State University radio WRVS 89.9/W18BBtv sponsored their annual Football Media Day for the seventh straight year. This year’s event was held once again at the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus. ...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Football

There were several coaching changes across the Ozarks, but no change will have a more seamless transition than Clay Weldy taking over at Cassville. Weldy has roamed the sidelines in black and gold for 14 seasons in different capacities, being a part of state championships, district championships and conference championships.
CASSVILLE, MO

