Brandon High School football player dies during football practice
Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster, 17, died Monday after collapsing during an afternoon football practice, according to one of his teammates. “He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” said Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late." ...
East Clarendon Wolverines football preview
TURBEVILLE (WBTW) – The East Clarendon football team will seek to improve in 2022 after just a 2-8 record last fall. The Wolverines move into the new-look Region 5-1A with the likes of Carvers Bay, Hemingway, Johnsonville, and Scott’s Branch. Scott Cook’s squad returns 10 starters with Cade Cook at QB and a pair of […]
Region's football coaches gear up for gridiron campaign
ELIZABETH CITY - It’s the time of year when everyone is undefeated and anyone can be a state champion. August 1 was the date the N.C. High School Athletic Association officially allows pre-season practice to begin for football. And, local Elizabeth City State University radio WRVS 89.9/W18BBtv sponsored their annual Football Media Day for the seventh straight year. This year’s event was held once again at the K.E. White Center on the ECSU campus. ...
100 Oregon high school football players to watch this fall: Nos. 100-81
By René Ferrán Jacob Hutchinson (Jesuit) photo by Taylor Balkom — As we start to roll out our Oregon high school football preview content this week, we’re counting down our list of 100 players we’re excited to see play in 2022. Here is Part 1 of that list. One fact becomes clear when ...
D9Sports.com
7-on-7s Grow in Popularity as High School Football Teams Turn More and More to the Pass
ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For a quarterback, it’s a dream. (Above photo, Redbank Valley takes part in a 7-on-7 tournament this summer at Penn State University.) No rush from defensive lineman. No blitzing linebackers barreling through a gap. No speedy corners sprinting in from the edge. No...
Colerain football has plenty of talent to make noise in Division 1
After a first-round playoff loss last year, Colerain looks to make a deep run in 2022.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Football
There were several coaching changes across the Ozarks, but no change will have a more seamless transition than Clay Weldy taking over at Cassville. Weldy has roamed the sidelines in black and gold for 14 seasons in different capacities, being a part of state championships, district championships and conference championships.
