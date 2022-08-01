Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight

www.themainemag.com
Related
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
An ‘Epic’ Store In Downtown Bangor Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good Soon
When Brad Ryder opened his shop, Epic Sports, in downtown Bangor 25 years ago, he figured he'd be well equipped to make a go of it. He was both a fan of what the great state of Maine has to offer by way of outdoor activities, and he knew a thing or two about how the retail world worked. Prior to opening his own shop in 1997, Ryder had worked for another legendary Maine sports shop, Cadillac Mt. Sports.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
WGME
Several days of extreme heat, humidity expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The hottest, muggiest stretch of the summer is likely to hit Maine this week. Several days of oppressive heat and humidity look to be the story in Maine through the end of this week and into the beginning of the next. TIMING: Humidity levels ramp up on Thursday...
themainemag.com
Returning to Round Pond
Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
Maine woman launches podcast that's now being streamed around the world
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — When Kristan Vermeulen lost all of her clients as a publicist at the start of the pandemic, she knew it was time to take a beat and figure out what her next steps would be. She had just given birth to her son and was...
Comments / 0