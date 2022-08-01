ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight

themainemag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.themainemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q106.5

Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate

Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Camden, ME
Camden, ME
Lifestyle
City
Waterville, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q97.9

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
HAMPDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gin And Tonic#Pork Loin#Food Drink#Blue Barren Distillery#Latin
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
Z107.3

An ‘Epic’ Store In Downtown Bangor Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good Soon

When Brad Ryder opened his shop, Epic Sports, in downtown Bangor 25 years ago, he figured he'd be well equipped to make a go of it. He was both a fan of what the great state of Maine has to offer by way of outdoor activities, and he knew a thing or two about how the retail world worked. Prior to opening his own shop in 1997, Ryder had worked for another legendary Maine sports shop, Cadillac Mt. Sports.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q106.5

Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately

I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Several days of extreme heat, humidity expected in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- The hottest, muggiest stretch of the summer is likely to hit Maine this week. Several days of oppressive heat and humidity look to be the story in Maine through the end of this week and into the beginning of the next. TIMING: Humidity levels ramp up on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
themainemag.com

Returning to Round Pond

Following looping routes to and from Round Pond on the Pemaquid Peninsula, seafood spots and shops, coves, and villages come to life for summertime along Muscongus Bay. It’s the 1980s in New Harbor. At least, that’s the vibe in the wooden-paneled dining room on a fishing wharf that has been operating as Shaw’s Fish and Lobster since 1988. Perched over the narrow harbor, the classic waterside restaurant has just opened for the season. On a spring Friday the kitchen crew is cooking up lunch orders: lobster rolls, steamed lobsters and clams, platters of french fries, and plates stacked with fried and broiled seafood.
ROUND POND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy