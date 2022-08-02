ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney General Letitia James asks crypto scam victims to speak up

By WNYT
WNYT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash

Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Robinhood’s Crypto Department Got Fined For Violations; Here’s What We Know

Robinhood’s crypto-related activities have been on an expansion but it has now been charged with a regulatory violation. The recent-most regulatory concern was surrounded around violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity rules. A New York State Department stated that the crypto unit of Robinhood had defied certain regulations and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
pymnts.com

Robinhood Crypto Unit Faces $30M Fine for AML, Cybersecurity Violations

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has fined the cryptocurrency trading unit of online brokerage Robinhood $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering (AML) and cybersecurity regulations, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 2). The New York State financial regulator’s first crypto enforcement action...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Senator Warren proposes reducing Wall Street’s involvement in crypto

The United States Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her anti-crypto campaign, this time proposing legislation that would effectively shut down bank-provided cryptocurrency services, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday. To keep Wall Street away from the cryptocurrency market, Senator Warren, who is on the Senate Banking Committee, is urging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
srnnews.com

U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
zycrypto.com

New York Regulator Smacks Robinhood Crypto With $30 Million In Penalties

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Tuesday handed Robinhood’s crypto trading unit a $30 million fine for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, consumer protections, and cybersecurity measures. This marks the first time NYDFS has taken enforcement action against a crypto-centric company. NYDFS Fines Robinhood Crypto...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
cryptoslate.com

Binance-owned WazirX under investigation in India over alleged money laundering

The Indian Directorate of Enforcement is investigating WazirX to determine whether it facilitated the laundering of 2,790 crore Indian rupees(over $350 million) through its platform, the country’s Finance Minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, told local media. The exchange, which operates as an independent subsidiary of Binance, allegedly violated the provisions of...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)

Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Crypto Currency#Politics Courts#Politics State#Fraud#Web3
CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks US Supreme Court to Halt Lawsuits Connected to Scams and Dogecoin

Crypto exchange Coinbase has reportedly asked the US Supreme Court to send two recently filed lawsuits to arbitration, as per Bloomberg. Federal trial judges in both cases had previously rejected Coinbase's move to send the disputes to arbitration, which the exchange said was required under its user agreements. Coinbase is effectively appealing these initial decisions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
forkast.news

Robinhood’s crypto arm fined US$30 mln for compliance failures

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) slapped a US$30 million fine on the crypto arm of trading app Robinhood on Tuesday for allegedly violating the bank secrecy act, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity regulations. Fast facts. The financial regulator also asked the firm to retain an independent consultant to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy