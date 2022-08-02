Attorney General Letitia James asks crypto scam victims to speak up

wnyt.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
New Yorkers Who Feel Deceived by Crypto Companies Urged To Report to Attorney General in Investor Alert
New York Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging New Yorkers affected by the crypto crash to talk to her office about their experiences with digital asset exchanges. In a new Investor Alert, the NY Office of the Attorney General says it is encouraging crypto industry whistleblowers to approach the office as well.
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
CoinTelegraph
New York AG calls for whistleblowers 'deceived or affected' by the crypto market crash
New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened the doors for investors who may have witnessed misconduct at a crypto firm amid the extreme market volatility to file a complaint as a whistleblower. In a Monday notice, James called on New York-based crypto users who have been locked out of...
bitcoinist.com
Robinhood’s Crypto Department Got Fined For Violations; Here’s What We Know
Robinhood’s crypto-related activities have been on an expansion but it has now been charged with a regulatory violation. The recent-most regulatory concern was surrounded around violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity rules. A New York State Department stated that the crypto unit of Robinhood had defied certain regulations and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pymnts.com
Robinhood Crypto Unit Faces $30M Fine for AML, Cybersecurity Violations
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has fined the cryptocurrency trading unit of online brokerage Robinhood $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money laundering (AML) and cybersecurity regulations, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Aug. 2). The New York State financial regulator’s first crypto enforcement action...
CoinTelegraph
Senator Warren proposes reducing Wall Street’s involvement in crypto
The United States Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her anti-crypto campaign, this time proposing legislation that would effectively shut down bank-provided cryptocurrency services, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday. To keep Wall Street away from the cryptocurrency market, Senator Warren, who is on the Senate Banking Committee, is urging...
srnnews.com
U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
zycrypto.com
New York Regulator Smacks Robinhood Crypto With $30 Million In Penalties
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Tuesday handed Robinhood’s crypto trading unit a $30 million fine for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, consumer protections, and cybersecurity measures. This marks the first time NYDFS has taken enforcement action against a crypto-centric company. NYDFS Fines Robinhood Crypto...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoslate.com
Binance-owned WazirX under investigation in India over alleged money laundering
The Indian Directorate of Enforcement is investigating WazirX to determine whether it facilitated the laundering of 2,790 crore Indian rupees(over $350 million) through its platform, the country’s Finance Minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, told local media. The exchange, which operates as an independent subsidiary of Binance, allegedly violated the provisions of...
bloomberglaw.com
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)
Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
Fraud charges in hacking case against Uber ex-security chief are dismissed
Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday granted a request by prosecutors to dismiss fraud counts against a former Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) security chief also charged with covering up a 2016 data hack affecting 57 million passengers and drivers.
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Coinbase Asks US Supreme Court to Halt Lawsuits Connected to Scams and Dogecoin
Crypto exchange Coinbase has reportedly asked the US Supreme Court to send two recently filed lawsuits to arbitration, as per Bloomberg. Federal trial judges in both cases had previously rejected Coinbase's move to send the disputes to arbitration, which the exchange said was required under its user agreements. Coinbase is effectively appealing these initial decisions.
forkast.news
Robinhood’s crypto arm fined US$30 mln for compliance failures
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) slapped a US$30 million fine on the crypto arm of trading app Robinhood on Tuesday for allegedly violating the bank secrecy act, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity regulations. Fast facts. The financial regulator also asked the firm to retain an independent consultant to...
New York financial regulator levels its first crypto enforcement action on Robinhood
Drive-by regulating usually happens on roads where set rules don't really exist, explaining the steady drumbeat of enforcement action levied against crypto firms. But that style of regulation has now hit New York, where crypto rules are deemed so onerous by the industry that they prompted mass exodus. What's happening:...
Coinbase to Supreme Court: Stop 2 User Lawsuits in Crypto Cases
Coinbase Global wants the U.S. Supreme Court to end two users’ lawsuits against the cryptocurrency exchange until the company is done with its appeals that it hopes will send those cases to arbitration. According to a Bloomberg report Wednesday (Aug. 3), the cases are Coinbase v. Bielski (22A91) and...
Comments / 0