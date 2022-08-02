Wild Blueberry Wine is Becoming Maine’s Hot New Commodity

www.themainemag.com
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Maine woman launches podcast that's now being streamed around the world
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — When Kristan Vermeulen lost all of her clients as a publicist at the start of the pandemic, she knew it was time to take a beat and figure out what her next steps would be. She had just given birth to her son and was...
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
Maine Things To Do | August 2 to August 8
Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state including Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend and a vintage baseball game.
Going Sea Kayaking? Pack Some Layers.
In the first July of the pandemic, Andy Gagne, who regularly reports for this magazine, found himself in possession of a rare commodity for a Maine-based photographer in the summer months: free time. He and his now-fiancée, Sarah Kearsley, both certified sea kayaking guides who have worked for Rippleffect, packed up their gear and shoved off from Naskeag Point in Brooklin. They spent the next seven days on the Maine Island Trail Association (MITA) trail exploring and camping the breathtaking archipelago between Stonington and Isle au Haut known as Merchant Row, which features 11 Maine Coast Heritage Trust island preserves, finishing up the trip in Blue Hill Bay with views of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park. “It turned out to be a really unique adventure because, as you can see, we experienced every type of weather throughout the time we were out there,” says Gagne. From rough seas and thunderstorms providing little visibility to calm bluebird days when Kearsley and Gagne were able to paddle 10 to 20 miles at a stretch, the mood for their escape from reality became one of complete mindfulness. “On the ocean, the weather is so much more extreme and always changing,” says Gagne. “This tells that story—how you never really know what to expect. It really helps you appreciate those beautiful sunny moments. It was a trip in July, and yet I was thinking, ‘Man, I would really like my puff jacket.’” In other words, the old adage rings true: if you don’t like the weather, wait a minute. Gagne and Kearsley now live in western Maine, where much of their time is spent exploring the mountains and rivers, but they always look forward to packing up their sea kayaks and reconnecting with the coast.
Apprenticeship program to target worker shortages in Maine trades industry
GARDINER, Maine — Staffing shortages aren't just hampering restaurants and retail stores, they are also negatively affecting Maine's trades industry. That's why Associated Builders and Contractors Maine Chapter is now offering training programs to its members. "Unfortunately there seems to be a negative perception out there about a career...
Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced on Wednesday that Mainers can now re-order free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests. Households that have already ordered two test kits are now eligible to re-order one additional kit of five rapid tests. Fore more information, visit the Project...
EPA doles out nearly $20 million in Brownfields funds to Maine to renovate old industrial sites
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a dozen southern Maine communities federal funds to clean up old industrial sites for new economic development. The funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. “We turn a...
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
