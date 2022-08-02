Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’

bigfrog104.com
Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'
Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts. Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead."
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Lainey Wilson continues tour to honor her father in ICU, asks for prayers
Lainey Wilson is set to return to the road after a number of cancelled shows over the past week following her father being hospitalized with serious health concerns
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
CMT
Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood
Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience. The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
ETOnline.com
Behind the Scenes of CMA Fest With Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and More (Exclusive)
Get ready to go backstage with Nashville's brightest stars. Only ET was behind the scenes with Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and more for CMA Fest. The three-hour special airs Wednesday, Aug. 3 on ABC, with real-life pals and musical collaborators Dierks Bentley and Elle King teaming up to co-host.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
Lainey Wilson Updates Father’s Condition as She Returns to the Road: ‘I Have Seen the Power of Prayer’ [Watch]
Lainey Wilson's father has been facing down a "critical" health crisis over the course of the last week, which caused her to cancel several planned tour dates over the weekend. In a new update on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the country singer and Yellowstone actor reveals that she is returning to the road, and her performances on her upcoming dates will honor her dad.
