Maquoketa, IA

Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’

By Sterling Whitaker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Fox News

Lainey Wilson, country singer and ‘Yellowstone’ actress, asks for prayers for father in the ICU: 'My cowboy'

Country singer and upcoming "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson is requesting prayers for her father after previously canceling concerts. Wilson shared a Facebook post from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, that explained their father is suffering from DKA, or Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and had to have emergency surgery. He currently is in the ICU and "has a very long road ahead."
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Taste of Country

Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’

Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
CMT

Pics: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and Sons Make Memories at Dollywood

Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience. The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Taste of Country

Lainey Wilson Updates Father’s Condition as She Returns to the Road: ‘I Have Seen the Power of Prayer’ [Watch]

Lainey Wilson's father has been facing down a "critical" health crisis over the course of the last week, which caused her to cancel several planned tour dates over the weekend. In a new update on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the country singer and Yellowstone actor reveals that she is returning to the road, and her performances on her upcoming dates will honor her dad.
MAQUOKETA, IA
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

