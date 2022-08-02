Lainey Wilson’s Father Undergoes Surgery: ‘He Is Not Going Down Without a Fight’

Carrie Underwood and her family just spent a few days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Underwood took to social media to rave about the experience. The country singer and her retired hockey star husband took their young sons to frolic at Dolly Parton’s euphonious theme park at the foot of the Smoky Mountains. Underwood posted a series of photos including one of her and Fisher posing in front of a cluster of Dollywood signs, some sweet father/son snaps of them on rides including Mystery Mine, there was a picture of ducks and even a frame of one of her boys sleeping on Fisher’s lap while they were riding Dollywood’s famed train.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO