Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One cat was found dead and 17 were being rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown. After dealing with a reported hoarding situation two weeks ago, those at Animal Charity say it has proven to be a busy couple of weeks for them. The agency has taken in 40 animals within the last week, many of those animals from cat-hoarding cases.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO