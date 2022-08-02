Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury

www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main road in Hubbard
If you were driving on East Liberty Street in Hubbard Wednesday, you may have noticed part of the road was discolored.
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city's oldest houses and it's now up for sale.
WYTV.com
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One cat was found dead and 17 were being rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown. After dealing with a reported hoarding situation two weeks ago, those at Animal Charity say it has proven to be a busy couple of weeks for them. The agency has taken in 40 animals within the last week, many of those animals from cat-hoarding cases.
WYTV.com
City talks drastic measures to make intersection safer
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon may be taking more drastic measures to stop accidents at a known dangerous intersection. The corner of East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue has had over a dozen accidents that caused injuries or fatalities. City manager Bob Fiscus said there have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations.
Youngstown group prays over South Side neighborhood
Next Tuesday, "Now Youngstown" will hold a block party at Homestead Park.
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
Currently, in order to receive the alerts, individuals must sign up for the system.
WYTV.com
Owner of damaged Newton Falls building hopes to reopen soon
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, we told you about a truck that had crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls. Our crews caught up with the owner of the building to get an update on the damage. Disaster Recovery Services immediately went out to board up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Girard City Council to consider smoking ban, raising parking fines
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard City Council will soon consider two ideas affecting residents. First, the ability to smoke in Girard city parks could soon be a thing of the past. Once they return from recess next month, city council is expected to entertain an ordinance that would prohibit...
WFMJ.com
City supports plans to renovate historic downtown Huntington building into apartment units
The historic Huntington building in downtown Youngstown on Market Street may soon serve a new purpose. There are plans to renovate the structure into an apartment space, and developers presented the idea to the city Tuesday. The building was originally finished being built in the 1920s and thanks to a...
Local church continues renovations after fire
Work to repair a church devastated by a fire more than a year and a half ago continued in Hubbard.
WYTV.com
East Liverpool Water Treatment Facility getting much-needed repairs
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Big changes are coming to the East Liverpool Water Treatment Facility. Built in 1916, the plant is in need of some repairs. Monday night, city council voted unanimously to approve funding the repairs. Water damaged part of the water treatment facility last year. “Water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 2nd
Vindicator file photo / August 2, 1951 | Mrs. Laurence McPhee, executive secretary of the Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross, and teenage volunteers watch Mayor Charles P. Henderson proclaim "Flood Relief Day" in Youngstown 71 years ago and present him with their first tag. From left, Barbara Hopper, Cynthia Myers, Virginia Palaologos, Judy, O'Hara, Phoebe Parker, Mayor Henderson, Valerie Hutchins, Mrs. McPhee, and Margaret Hall. On the first day of a campaign to raise money for flood relief in Kansas and Missouri, the Red Cross collected $1,856 toward a local goal of $16,000.
In-Depth with Ryan Ingram: Attorney discusses local public defender services
In Monday's "In-Depth" segment, WKBN Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford sits down with Attorney Ryan Ingram. Ingram is the president of the Mahoning County Bar Association.
Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids
It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Democrats gather for long-awaited public meeting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Not even Bob Hagan, one of the area’s oldest and most passionate Democrats, could remember the last time the Mahoning County Democratic Party held a public rally. It was why Wednesday evening’s town hall meeting was so significant. Mahoning Democrats have a new chairman and this was his first chance to rally his base.
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Ohio man accused of buying $325K home, Tesla with drug money, prosecutors say
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of using proceeds obtained from selling drugs and a wire fraud scheme to buy a $325,000 home and a Tesla vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Nicholas...
WYTV.com
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
(WKBN) – Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations. We are also seeing people test positive multiple times, even without symptoms. According to Dr. Kravec, you can...
Comments / 0