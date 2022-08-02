ELM stage hosts genre-bending variety of national acts

bozone.com
Related
bozone.com
Sun sets on downtown street concert series
Following a month of incredible performances that crowded the streets usually reserved for commuters, there’s still time to enjoy a show in the heart of town. The Downtown Bozeman Association continues to present the 22nd annual Music on Main summer concert series in historic Downtown Bozeman in the coming weeks. Music on Main festivities will take place on Main Street between Rouse and Black Ave. on Thursday evenings, August 4th and 11th. The music begins at 7pm and runs until 8:30pm.
bozone.com
Big Sky’s Bravo! Festival features gypsy jazz, Beethoven & more
Big Sky’s Bravo! Festival features gypsy jazz, Beethoven & more. The Arts Council of Big Sky is pleased to present the 11th annual Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival Friday and Saturday, August 5th–6th. The festival, formerly called the Big Sky Classical Music Festival, brings some of the best classical and crossover musicians to Big Sky for two nights of world-class performances.
bozone.com
Timeless tale of tuneful von Trapps comes to life with Ellen production
Timeless tale of tuneful von Trapps comes to life with Ellen production. The curtain is set to raise once again at Downtown Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre with a musical presentation of a stage classic in August. A premier production company in the Gallatin Valley, Montana TheatreWorks presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music with multiple performances at the historic theater beginning August 5th and running through Aug. 21st.
bozone.com
‘Lunch on the Lawn’ closes with stylings of Little Jane, Megan Makeever
‘Lunch on the Lawn’ closes with stylings of Little Jane, Megan Makeever. Join your friends and neighbors for a summer favorite on the Emerson green with back-to-back events this month. Lunch on the Lawn will conclude Wednesdays, August 3rd and 10th, from 11:30am–1:30pm. A long-missed Bozeman tradition, this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Bozeman’s Most Popular Breakfast Spots is For Sale
Times are certainly charging in Bozeman. Many places that have been in existence for decades are no longer around. Even some of the places that still exist just aren't the same anymore. Bozeman has quite a few awesome breakfast spots. Many of them have been around for years and have...
John Mayer, Dave Chappelle Coming to Montana for Flood Benefit
A famous singer, and songwriter who makes Livingston his home, for at least some of the year, is pulling in some celebrity friends to raise funds for those "greatly impacted" by the Yellowstone Park flooding. According to a post on his official Instagram page, John Mayer will be hosting "three...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Once Fierce Rivals, Bradley and Racicot Meet In West's Radical Middle
Dorothy Bradley, a Montanan who narrowly lost to Marc Racicot in governor's race, has penned book of reflections on what she thinks is missing from American politics. Only hours before the polls closed in November 1992, Dorothy Bradley of Bozeman was on the cusp of making history as the first woman elected governor in Montana. But then mail-in ballots started to be counted favoring her opponent. Celebration abruptly turned from victory in sight into disappointing concession.
RELATED PEOPLE
bozone.com
Chamber hosts business mixers for local professionals, community forums
Chamber hosts business mixers for local professionals, community forums. Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce will present another edition of Business Before Hours on Thursday, August 4th from 7:30–8:30am. The event will be hosted by Waypoint Chiropractic at their location, 3960 Valley Commons Dr., Unit 2. The neurologically based chiropractic corrective care center provides a multitude of services to patients experiencing pregnancy, pediatric needs and more. Gallatin Valley individuals and families welcome.
NBCMontana
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Registered apprenticeship program aims to strengthen Montana's workforce
On July 19th Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s registered Apprenticeship program was making significant progress toward creating new apprentices in Montana.
Montana hopes new law to extend school bus stop signs will add safety
School bus safety was a hot topic, in part because of Jordana Hubble, a 6 year-old-girl from Whitefish, who was struck and severely injured after getting off of her bus in 2019.
bozone.com
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
Bozeman Retail Shooting: Does This Make You More Likely To Carry?
I'm fully aware that not everyone will agree with my opinion on this one, and that's fine. So, I figured I would give everyone an opportunity to voice theirs as well. On Sunday evening, one man shot another man at Wal-Mart in Bozeman. According to reports, there was some sort of altercation between the two, which resulted in a gun being pulled and fired inside the store and the victim of the shooting being treated for injuries that were described as critical.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
RV fire under investigation in Bozeman
An RV fire was quickly snuffed out Wednesday afternoon near the old Kmart site in Bozeman. The incident remains under investigation.
Bozeman Walmart shooting update: Suspect detained, victim recovering
Bozeman Police released more information about the Sunday night shooting outside of the Bozeman Walmart that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0