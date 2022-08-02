Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO