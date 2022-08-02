www.themainemag.com
Related
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Five shark sightings Tuesday on Cape Cod
After a busy weekend that saw 12 shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod between Saturday and Sunday, the sightings continued early this week. The Sharktivity app reported five sightings Tuesday between 10:54 a.m. and 1:44 p.m. There were two sightings of what was likely the same shark 25...
TODAY.com
Bear breaks into Connecticut family’s kitchen — then returns the next day
A Connecticut man chased a black bear out of his kitchen this weekend — only for the bear to break into his house again the next day. Bill Priest was working outside his home in West Hartford on Sunday, and when he returned inside, he discovered a black bear hanging out in his kitchen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The #4 Best Hotel in the Entire World is in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What an incredible achievement! Travel and Leisure Magazine released its Top 100 Hotels in the world, and only 2 from the United States made it into the top 10. New Hampshire shined brightest for the United States in that #4 spot, while a hotel in New York City snagged the #8 spot.
‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.
Connecticut man chases off bear that wandered into his home
A Connecticut man endured a memorable weekend after a bear entered his home multiple times. Bill Priest, who lives in West Hartford, told NBC Connecticut that he was working in his yard on Saturday morning just before noon when he re-entered his home to find a local bear lurking in his kitchen. “Go on! Go on!” Mr Priest yelled at the bear, attempting to usher it out of his home. The bear retreated slowly and departed the home without taking or breaking anything, and Mr Priest believed that the episode was over. But at 5:30 on Monday morning, Mr Priest...
Comments / 0