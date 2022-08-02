ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Top Defensive Player Watch List Includes Two Razorbacks

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team

FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he’s a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nunewsindustry.com

Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens

FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

