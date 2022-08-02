Top Defensive Player Watch List Includes Two Razorbacks

www.kansas.com
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
bestofarkansassports.com
‘It’s Not Favoritism’: Freshman Phenom QB Kane Archer on Appeal of Home State Hogs
Before he’s even stepped foot onto campus as an official high schooler, Greenwood native Kane Archer has already racked up 10 Division I scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri. The 14-year-old quarterback is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks in the...
Former Razorbacks ace Isaiah Campbell talks promotion to Double-A Travelers
Former Razorbacks pitching ace Isaiah Campbell reacts to being promoted by Seattle Mariners to the organization's Double-A team, Arkansas Travelers
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Hoping for Recruiting Success at Allen
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
swark.today
Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team
FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he’s a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
Music lineup announced for Bikes Blues & BBQ
Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
nunewsindustry.com
Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens
FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
