Top Defensive Player Watch List Includes Two Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted some Allen (Texas) football recruits at a recruiting event this past Saturday in Fayetteville. The Hogs hosted two 2024 recruits they had previously offered. Four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-2, 185, and tight end Davon Mitchell, 6-4, 230, both have several options when it comes to college. Arkansas also offered Class of 2025 defensive back Maliek Hawkins, 6-0, 160, a scholarship. He is the younger brother of Michael. On Sunday, the Hogs also jumped into the mix for Allen Class of 2024 edge Zina, Umeozulu, 6-4, 210.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO