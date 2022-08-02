Palace Unveils Autumn 2022 Collection

www.complex.com
Related
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Adidas Yeezy fans rejoice. Plenty of pairs from the Yeezy catalog are making a return this week in celebration of Yeezy Day 2022 including the first-ever restock of the “Turtle Dove” 350s. For any non-Yeezy fans, there are still some other solid pairs to look forward to. Stüssy...
Complex
SOUTH2 WEST8 Drops Eye-Catching Outdoor Styles for Spring/Summer 2023
NEPENTHES‘ outdoor label SOUTH2 WEST8 has returned for the Spring/Summer 2023 season with a new range of graphic-heavy functional wares. Renowned for its technical details, durable fabrics and relaxed silhouettes, the transitional line up centres around new multicoloured textures and the labels seasonal camo print. Led by weatherproof outerwear...
Complex
Aku and Paper Planes Unveil New Snapback Collaboration
Micah Johnson’s Aku project and the New York-based Paper Planes brand have partnered on a unique collaboration that should please Akutar holders. The collab—which follows last year’s Chapter 7: Candle pairing—is comprised of a limited run of black Aku and Paper Planes 9Fifty snapback hats boasting a green undervisor. On the front, wearers will find an embroidered Paper Planes logo, as well as Aku-focused detailing. Featured on the crown, meanwhile, are removable log pins.
Fast Company
This pastel clothing is dyed with old scraps of fabric
The light blue color in a new hoodie didn’t come from conventional dye: Instead, the sustainability-focused clothing brand Pangaia worked with a partner to create dye from scraps of blue fabric collected from its factory floor. A rainbow of other colors in the new product line, from light pink and apricot to yellow and green, also came from transformed textile waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
New Balance x BAPE®️ Reunite For Collaborative 57/40 Sneaker
New Balance and BAPE®️ have joined forces once again, following 2021’s well-received 2002R silhouette, with three iterations of the 57/40 sneaker. Utilising both brands’ infamous colour scheme, each silhouette takes inspiration from the look of athletes and weekend warriors on their way to the game or the gym. Adjacent to the fighter jet-inspired motifs, which are present along the heel tab, ABC Camos dress the shoe’s oversized “N” logo in either green, greyscale, or a candy-like assemblage of tones both bright and bold.
Budget backyard patio ideas: 10 savvy and stylish outdoor looks
These budget backyard patio ideas won't break the bank and look just as good (if not better) than more expensive exterior schemes
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
Complex
END. Links With adidas For Nostalgic ‘Varsity’ Collection
UK retailer END. has teamed up with adidas to deliver its three-piece Varsity collection, which celebrates the iconic Forum sneaker and its ties to collegiate styling. Drawing inspiration from varsity style codes and the world of collegiate basketball, the collection comprises various iterations of the sneaker, with each one designed to reflect the collaborative theme. The two low iterations, the Forum ADV and the Forum Low, arrive in a slew of period-correct collegiate colours and shades of white, yellow and dark green. The same approach is also taken with the Forum High, with a team-like palette of white, yellow and navy blue used.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
marthastewart.com
How to Work Your Wedding Color Palette Into the Design Landscape of Your Home
When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
How Equihua Is Transforming Traditional Mexican Blankets Into Luxury Fashion
These days, you’re most likely to come across a cobija—a traditional, acrylic Mexican blanket—draped over a couch or folded at the bottom of a bed. The heirloom textiles, once used for warmth, are now a popular decor item, especially in Latin-American households. And now, thanks to independent designer, Brenda Equihua, they’re entering a third phase of life: At her namesake label, Equihua has been sewing cobijas into jackets—and demand for the garments is so high, she can hardly keep up.
domino
Pottery Barn’s New Collection Proves That a Forever Home Is an Accessible One
When the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was established in 1990, setting design requirements that public and commercial spaces have wheelchair lifts, curb ramps, and handrails, among other elements, it sparked a new conversation about what it means for a space to be accessible. But somewhere along the way, our personal homes largely got left out of the conversation. For many in the disabled community, or those who are injured or aging in place, adaptive design has translated to multiple trips to specialty furniture stores, pricey custom orders, and settling for hospital-looking interiors. Pottery Barn is out to make accessible design, well, more accessible. Its newest collection dropped today and offers items like grab bars and pivot mirrors that are not only chic but make everyone’s life better. Ahead, a look at four of the standout ADA-compliant pieces from the launch.
Don’t miss this back-to-school sale at Society6: Save on artist-designed prints, bedding and more
All year, artist creations at Society6 make shopping a pleasure — it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll find a unique product or two for any space in the house. Right now, with back-to-school shopping in full swing, you’re even more in luck, whether you’re looking for bedding, accessories or desk items for your space.
Complex
Arte Antwerp Celebrates Human Imperfection With Elevated Casualwear
Belgium’s Arte Antwerp has returned for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a collection that celebrates the imperfections of human creations. Taking inspiration from various traditional crafts such as old-school patchwork, quilting, and crochet techniques, the brand’s latest offering is centred around new fabrics and textures which serve as a counterbalance to the precision of modern technology.
Complex
The Norse Store Taps orSlow for Herringbone-Focused Collab
The Norse Store, a retail platform that enables discerning consumers to buy future classics, has just announced its latest collaboration with orSlow. Taking inspiration from the Japanese label’s iconic archive, the capsule features a slew of hardwearing pieces which have been designed to endure the test of time. Established...
Complex
Dickies Draws On American Varsity Styling With ‘New Prep’ Collection
Dickies has just dropped off its New Prep collection, an emblematic offering which takes inspiration from vintage sportswear, archival menswear and club uniforms. Featuring both menswear and womenswear pieces which combine sartorial style with a vintage feel, the slick collection includes a range of branded sweatshirts, khaki pants and bowling-style shirts in a deep green and beige colour palette. Iconic Dickies silhouettes have also been reworked to feature suiting details, structured tailoring, college checks and varsity artworks in both seasonal and classic workwear-inspired colourways.
Complex
London-Based non Drops ‘eco-wash’ Denim Pieces
London-based label non has followed up its Spring/Summer 2022 tracksuit collection with a new range of eco-acid gender neutral and sustainable denim pieces. Produced using non-harmful production methods, the brand’s latest denim wash is both organic, biodegradable and is dip dyed in a cold water-based enzyme treatment—minimising energy consumption and wastewater—which is then reused for multiple styles.
Complex
H&M Enlists JaQuel Knight and Jane Fonda for Launch of New H&M Move Brand
Acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight and Oscar-winning performer Jane Fonda have been enlisted to help launch H&M’s new H&M Move brand, with both inspiring creatives being featured in a new campaign video. Per a rep, the brand—which will formally be rolled out starting Thursday—is designed to offer consumers a “more...
hypebeast.com
Henry Holland Studio Looks to Japanese Pottery for First Glassware Collection
Henry Holland‘s eponymous design studio has released a collection of glasses, which each feature bright colors and swirling patterns inspired by a specific pottery technique. The glassware collection marks Holland and his studio’s first foray into the material, as he continues to build his reputation outside of fashion with...
Complex
Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Doing Yeezy Day Without His Approval
Kanye West appears to be unhappy about today’s celebration of Yeezy Day, the brand-created holiday for the Adidas Yeezy line that’s observed annually on Aug. 2. In a direct message to the Complex Instagram account pictured below, West shared his disapproval of Yeezy Day by saying that “Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval,” and it didn’t stop there. According to West, the brand also re-issued older Adidas Yeezy styles, designed Yeezy colorways, and hired employees for the line—including the general manager of Yeezy, without his approval.
Comments / 0