$415,000 less 3.5% from $430k, 2bd 2ba 1,120 sq ft. Lake Waccamaw NC

Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!

CALABASH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO