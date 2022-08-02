$415,000 less 3.5% from $430k, 2bd 2ba 1,120 sq ft. Lake Waccamaw NC

columbuscountynews.com
$80,000 Lake Waccamaw, NC
Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.
$189,000 2bd 2ba 1,268 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
Looking for a Farm House with 12 + acres of land and a nice barn/workshop with a shed attached? Well here it is 🙂 This home offers a front and back covered porch. Great to sit and enjoy the morning or afternoon just relaxing. It also has an atrim door leading out to a concrete patio which is a great place for grilling!! The land is 12+ acres and is on both sides of the road. So it has lots of room for pasture! Note: Has a shared drive way and well with single wide next door. However county water is available at this location.Also there is another well and septic on the land across the road.
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
foxwilmington.com
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) – The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually...
The State Port Pilot
Power outage halts business in downtown Southport
An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits. The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
WITN
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
The State Port Pilot
Strong season for turtle nesting marred by vandals
Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests. Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.
