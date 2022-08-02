ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Autel MaxiCharger makes charging EVs at home almost as easy as charging your phone

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 9

Related
makeuseof.com

Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Increases Its Value—Here's How Much

EVs are all the rage. It's easy to envision a future where EVs are the de facto mode of transportation for everyday consumers, and charging infrastructure will need to advance along with EV use. Part of this advancement in charging infrastructure extends to the housing market. If you have an...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorTrend Magazine

Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier

When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained

EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla enables paid charging at Destination Chargers, but there’s a catch

Tesla is enabling paid charging at Destination Chargers, which have generally been free up to this point, but there’s a catch: You have to have at least six Wall Connectors to be able to set pricing at your Destination Charger location. The automaker operates two different charging networks. While...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fully Charged#Automobile#Electric Cars#Alm#Big Data#Vehicles#Homecharger#Ev
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy