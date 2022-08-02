$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC

columbuscountynews.com
$189,000 2bd 2ba 1,268 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
Looking for a Farm House with 12 + acres of land and a nice barn/workshop with a shed attached? Well here it is 🙂 This home offers a front and back covered porch. Great to sit and enjoy the morning or afternoon just relaxing. It also has an atrim door leading out to a concrete patio which is a great place for grilling!! The land is 12+ acres and is on both sides of the road. So it has lots of room for pasture! Note: Has a shared drive way and well with single wide next door. However county water is available at this location.Also there is another well and septic on the land across the road.
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
$80,000 Lake Waccamaw, NC
Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
One of Marlboro County's oldest companies closing after 60+ years
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn. Oak River has been in the county for more than 60 years. “The news of Oak River’s closing was unexpected,...
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Conway closer to reaching new hotels through incentive program
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway is one step closer to reaching its goal of new hotels in the city limits. A unanimous vote was cast to pass the first reading of the amended Hotel Incentive Program. Conway leaders have wanted this for a long time. They’re doing...
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones
Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
Hazel Mae (Batchelor) Mitchell
Hazel Mae Batchelor Mitchell, 74, of 204 Blanks Road, Clarkton, NC, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. The funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Union Baptist Church, 2290 Old Northeast Road, Lake Waccamaw, NC, by Pastor Gregory Spaulding. Burial will be in the Mitchell Field Cemetery.
Pledge of Allegiance for August 3 – Ms. Floyd’s Class Long Branch Elementary
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Ms. Floyd’s class at Long Branch Elementary School in Lumberton. Thanks Ms. Floyd. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and...
1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
Forester Adolphus Spaulding
Mr. Forester A. Spaulding passed on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Center, Whiteville, NC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 06, 2022 at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Mitchellfield Cemetery, Clarkton, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 05, 2022 at the funeral home from 1 till 6 pm.
