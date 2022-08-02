$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N

The cutest bungalow cottage on the lake you have ever seen and a view of Lake Waccamaw that is just amazing! This 2 bed,2 bath cottage built in the 1950s still has the exposed beams from that era but has been updated to a charming get a way with all you need. The purpose of having a home at the lake is to relax and enjoy the view. From the kitchen, eating area, family room, the BIG picture window allows you to view it in all its glory. You can relax in the big family room by the fireplace OR enjoy the cool breeze from the huge screened in back porch! There is plenty of space in this one to entertain a large crowd or just the family. On the lake there is a large deck, pier, boat house and covered deck to enjoy the sun or shade. The grassy back yard is also a pretty place with a beach to enjoy the visiting ducks, and the Spanish moss in the trees setting the mood for a relaxing time at the lake. This will not last long.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO