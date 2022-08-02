$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N

columbuscountynews.com
$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!
$415,000 less 3.5% from $430k, 2bd 2ba 1,120 sq ft. Lake Waccamaw NC
The cutest bungalow cottage on the lake you have ever seen and a view of Lake Waccamaw that is just amazing! This 2 bed,2 bath cottage built in the 1950s still has the exposed beams from that era but has been updated to a charming get a way with all you need. The purpose of having a home at the lake is to relax and enjoy the view. From the kitchen, eating area, family room, the BIG picture window allows you to view it in all its glory. You can relax in the big family room by the fireplace OR enjoy the cool breeze from the huge screened in back porch! There is plenty of space in this one to entertain a large crowd or just the family. On the lake there is a large deck, pier, boat house and covered deck to enjoy the sun or shade. The grassy back yard is also a pretty place with a beach to enjoy the visiting ducks, and the Spanish moss in the trees setting the mood for a relaxing time at the lake. This will not last long.
$80,000 Lake Waccamaw, NC
Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves 85 townhome lots in Grande Dunes area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved 85 townhome lots and 10 private streets in the Grande Dunes area, according to Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner with the City of Myrtle Beach. The lots will be located on Grande Dunes Boulevard between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. The plan was approved with […]
Power outage halts business in downtown Southport
An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits. The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s illegal, and it hurts Grand Strand restaurants and the people who rely on the money and tips they make there. “Dine and dash” is when people order their food, eat their meals and then leave without paying. Within the last year, some...
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) – The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually...
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts closing after passing of beloved owner
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Market Common’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts is closing its doors after the passing of the beloved owner, Clayton Matthews. The community is remembering Matthews for the positive person he was. He called everyone sweetie, was a big supporter of Coastal Carolina baseball and was friends with nearly everyone in the Market Common community.
Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE - David Shehan
PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPG-0936-3V43X David Shehan has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 4' x 93' walkway to a covered 15' x 15'4" pierhead. Install a 12' x 12' boat lift, existing concrete boat launch will be expanded to 14' x 120', existing floating dock and ramp to remain, replacing 2 poor condition pilings. Bulkhead will be raised 2'. Work is for private recreational use in Murrells Inlet Creek at 2002 Pompano Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 18, 2022. AD# 2015586.
Oak Island and Southport remembers two years after Hurricane Isaias
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in the Cape Fear, leaving severe damage in Southport and Oak Island. City and town officials are reflecting on the storm, and how they have recovered. In August 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall as a...
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
