Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wymt.com

Comments / 8

H.O.P.E.
1d ago

If he wanted it to be publicized, he would’ve done it himself. Let him help his neighbors in peace. You’re taking away from what’s important here-getting Eastern KY back on their feet. It doesn’t matter how many millions Chris or anyone else donates, they’re going to need that & more.

Reply
15
God save us
1d ago

I don't understand why everybody's going all berserk about it Chris Stapleton is a born raised country boy from Kentucky and yeah he may be a professional singer but I respect him just like I respect many other people that are not shame being from Kentucky and they actually want to help Kentucky and that's been devastated through the floods and tornadoes not only that Chris Stapleton has a humbled heart and just because you maybe famous about being an actress or musician does not mean that you do not love your home state and does not mean that you ain't going to be there to help in hand I'm grateful that he's well to help I'm grateful for any and ever help that Eastern Kentucky can receive and I pray that to go work and heal each and every one of these people that's been affected and I pray God can give security and comfort for the ones I lost their lives

Reply
3
Doc DeWitt
1d ago

Stapleton is not o my a great singer musician he is a genuine good KY person !! Much respect ✊🏻

Reply
5
Related
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WHITESBURG, KY
Wave 3

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill. It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities#Prestonsburg#Walmart
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Tide Loads of Hope | Free laundry services offered to flood survivors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a small act, putting big smiles on those impacted by historic flooding. ”Some people are without power, some people are without water, some people have lost everything,” said Laura Morand with Matthew 25: Ministries. “So, a variety of situations that we’re able to come in and help provide them with clean laundry.”
HAZARD, KY

