Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims

If he wanted it to be publicized, he would’ve done it himself. Let him help his neighbors in peace. You’re taking away from what’s important here-getting Eastern KY back on their feet. It doesn’t matter how many millions Chris or anyone else donates, they’re going to need that & more.
I don't understand why everybody's going all berserk about it Chris Stapleton is a born raised country boy from Kentucky and yeah he may be a professional singer but I respect him just like I respect many other people that are not shame being from Kentucky and they actually want to help Kentucky and that's been devastated through the floods and tornadoes not only that Chris Stapleton has a humbled heart and just because you maybe famous about being an actress or musician does not mean that you do not love your home state and does not mean that you ain't going to be there to help in hand I'm grateful that he's well to help I'm grateful for any and ever help that Eastern Kentucky can receive and I pray that to go work and heal each and every one of these people that's been affected and I pray God can give security and comfort for the ones I lost their lives
Stapleton is not o my a great singer musician he is a genuine good KY person !! Much respect ✊🏻
