Rome, NY

Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York

By Kaylin
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 2 days ago
wour.com

WIBX 950

Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors

Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest

ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
ROME, NY
#The End Of Summer#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Rosamond Gifford Zoo#Animal Sanctuaries
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13

Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse research center expands, moving to East Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse. Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably

As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

WATCH: BTS Featured In My Hometown's Massive Harborfest Fireworks Display

I grew up in a very small town in Central New York called "Oswego, NY". As a child and teenager I never really appreciated how unique and cool my hometown was. There honestly wasn't much to do as one. That said, it's incredibly scenic and looking back on those days as an adult now I really took advantage of how special the city was. I have so many childhood memories that belong to my hometown whether it be hanging out with friends at unique spots or eating at one of the killer restaurants.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

 https://wour.com/

