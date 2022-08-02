Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York

wour.com
Related
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
Popular CNY Trampoline Park Is Temporarily Closing Its Doors
Sorry parents, your kids are going to be "hopping mad" they can't go here this summer. Rockin' Jump in New Hartford has officially closed it's doors to the public. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision. The message was posted just a week following another post that shared updated business hours for visitors.
Romesentinel.com
Enjoy three days of family fun at CanalFest
ROME — CanalFest ’22 will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. The gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday and features live music, food, a photo contest and gallery, midway rides and vendor alley. A fireworks show will be at dusk on Friday and Saturday. Sunday the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida to host Woofstock 2022 Aug. 13
Oneida, N.Y. — Wanderers’ Rest is hosting Woofstock 2022 at Veteran’s Field, 360 N. Main St., on Oneida Aug. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Woofstock is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Admission is free and the event is...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Syracuse research center expands, moving to East Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Velocity Clinical Research, a global research center, is expanding its Syracuse operation and moving to a larger building in East Syracuse. Velocity Clinical Research in Syracuse was formerly known as Clarity Clinical Research until 2021 when Velocity acquired Clarity. The group previously operated on Kirkville Road by Bishop Grimes High School but now works out of 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse.
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
iheart.com
WATCH: BTS Featured In My Hometown's Massive Harborfest Fireworks Display
I grew up in a very small town in Central New York called "Oswego, NY". As a child and teenager I never really appreciated how unique and cool my hometown was. There honestly wasn't much to do as one. That said, it's incredibly scenic and looking back on those days as an adult now I really took advantage of how special the city was. I have so many childhood memories that belong to my hometown whether it be hanging out with friends at unique spots or eating at one of the killer restaurants.
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
WKTV
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0