My vacation in 14 photos

Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Crazy colored crustaceans: Rare lobsters wash ashore at Cape Cod markets
Cape Cod has lots of visitors in the summer, but the rarest ones might be strangely colored lobsters. Recently, a calico lobster arrived at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant and seafood market in North Eastham and an orange one showed up at the Mac's Chatham Fish & Lobster location at Ring Bros. Marketplace in South Dennis.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
Coast-Fest brings live music to the shores of Falmouth with second edition
Let’s get one thing straight: Crooked Coast know how to celebrate an album release. Perhaps the band would host the second iteration of Coast-Fest this weekend even if their new record Picture This wasn’t dropping tomorrow (August 5), but damn does the timing line up perfectly. After a...
Shark sightings at South Beach
An increase in shark sightings within the last week on South Beach has led to closing the waters for swimmers numerous days in a row. Early Tuesday morning, a shark seen five to 10 yards from shore by town employees triggered a 2-hour closure and the raising of blue flags cautioning beachgoers of “dangerous marine life,” Edgartown parks administrator Jessica McGroarty confirmed in a phone call with The Times.
Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy
Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach
A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
Cape Escape with Chatham Bars Inn: New Private Luxury Experiences on Land, Air & Sea
Chatham Bars Inn expands its luxury arrival offerings by partnering with Wings Air Helicopters, a commercial helicopter operator specializing in experiential travel. The convenient helicopter service will fly guests in style between Chatham Airport and all points in the Northeast including Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Connecticut and more.
‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant
Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days
Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
Review: Modern Luxury at the Four Seasons One Dalton Street, Boston
I saw that the Four Seasons One Dalton Street Boston opened back in 2019 and it looked nice and modern. I had a stay booked last summer, but plans fell through. An opportunity arose again for a trip with family to New York and Boston this summer, so I decided to book the Four Seasons again to try it out.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Edaville Family Theme Park announces that they are re-opening “to make the park more accessible to all”
A beloved theme park in southeastern Massachusetts that has been closed will be opening once again. According to a social media post, Edaville Family Theme Park will be opening later this year with Christmas festivities included. “We are excited to announce that Edaville will re-open from November 10, 2022, through...
Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Social media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site.
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
