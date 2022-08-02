Decatur City Schools prioritize safety going back to school this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department began crisis intervention training in 2017 when they recognized they were getting several calls related to mental health. Deputy Chief DeWayne McCarver said, "we realized we really needed to do better with this. So we partnered with CIT International and began a program called the Crisis Intervention Training Program. We had to get all of the stakeholders in our community together, create a collaborative environment where our officers understand those resources, those resources out there understood each other."

