Decatur City Schools prioritize safety going back to school this year

WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools offers safety, classroom training for incoming substitute teachers
Morgan County Schools is gearing up the next school year by hiring and training substitute teachers. On Thursday morning, Morgan County Schools will host a substitute teacher training. Incoming substitutes will learn the basics of the classroom, along with safety training. The district has hired a good number of substitute...
WAFF
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is getting ready for the upcoming school year. At its July 26 meeting the board made some changes to the weapons policy for elementary school students in their Behavioral Learning Guide. School Board members will use a new system to decide...
rocketcitynow.com
Decatur City Schools ramp up school safety
When you send your kids off to school, you expect them to be learning in a safe environment. The folks at Decatur City Schools want to do just that.
WAFF
Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year. Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten...
WAFF
Preparing students and drivers for the upcoming school year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students are heading back to the classroom, which means more traffic on the road. Schools are starting up and police officers are giving commuters a heads-up on their routes to work. Decatur and Huntsville police said commuters need to be on alert over the next two...
Stuff the Bus for Morgan County students
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — It's time to Stuff the Bus for Morgan County Schools. The Morgan County Schools Foundation is collecting new school supplies, backpacks, shoes, and monetary donations to help local kids get back-to-school with what they need. On Saturday, August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m,...
WAFF
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
WAAY-TV
Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
WAFF
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
WAAY-TV
Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison
Former Athens City Schools administrator Rick Carter has been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of participating in a multi-year scheme to defraud the state education system. Carter was the only one out of six individuals who were indicted in...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent
The Hartselle City School board tonight voted 4-1 to name Sabrina Buettner interim superintendent. Board member Venita Jones (Place 5) was the sole no vote. Buettner is a retired district administrator who worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years. She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University. Currently, Buettner serves as the chairperson of the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame and attends Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud
A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved moving forward with phase two of the Clift Farm development plan, this will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, the spokesperson for Breland companies, said that the properties are...
Huntsville Police and WellStone collaborate for crisis intervention
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department began crisis intervention training in 2017 when they recognized they were getting several calls related to mental health. Deputy Chief DeWayne McCarver said, "we realized we really needed to do better with this. So we partnered with CIT International and began a program called the Crisis Intervention Training Program. We had to get all of the stakeholders in our community together, create a collaborative environment where our officers understand those resources, those resources out there understood each other."
WAFF
Huntsville City School teachers receiving pay raise
As students return to school, new policies start. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Family speaks out about death of two-year-old found dead in mothers bathtub. Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment. Updated: 16 hours ago. Virtual...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
13-YEAR-OLD GIRL STUDENT IS HEADED TO UAB MEDICAL SCHOOL: ‘DON’T LET ANYBODY TELL YOU “NO”’
Alena Wicker is college junior at Arizona State University and Oakwood University in Huntsville. Alena Annaleigh Wicker, a 13-year-old college junior, didn’t let naysayers get in the way of her dreams, which culminated in her being accepted to UAB’s Heersink School of Medicine in May. Alena advised her...
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
