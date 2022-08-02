▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors

centraloregondaily.com
Brady Barneson
2d ago
With all of the wildfires going on and poor air quality, this sounds like very poor judgement on all levels.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fairever Friends: Meet the animals of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo
We usually bring your Furever Friends each week — our way of trying to help the Humane Society of Central Oregon find new homes for some furry friends. But it’s fair week at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. We sent Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann over to the barns where he met some 4-H and FFA kids to learn a few fun facts about farm animals.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave. Treat it like an evacuation. Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport...
bendsource.com
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbnd.com
Wednesday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- The Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, is now 80% contained. It held overnight at 280 acres and evacuation levels were reduced Tuesday. The Tolo Mountain Fire, in the Crescent Ranger District, is now 100% contained at just 41 acres. And, Local wildland fire crews continue...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New fire spotted near Fly Creek Fire quickly put out
Containment on the Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook has been increased to 25%, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It remains at 280 acres and forward progress has been stopped. A new start was located Tuesday North of Sisters and east of the Green Ridge area, but firefighters...
KTVZ
Woman arrested for shooting at a Bend house
The 26 year old was then involved in a police standoff for three hours before being arrested. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Dogust 1st’ event seeks to find loving homes for rescue dogs
August is national dog month. To kick it off, the Humane Society of the Ochocos in Prineville is celebrating “Dogust 1st.”. August 1 is considered the universal birthday for all rescue dogs. “Dogust 1st” is part of a partnership with North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council to consider ban on dog, cat, rabbit sales at pet stores
The City of Bend wants to consider a ban of the sale of animals in pet stores. The ordinance would apply to the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits. Although it is not an issue currently in Bend — most pet stores partner with local shelters and rescues for adoption events — it aims to promote awareness of animal welfare and prevent stores from using so-called mills.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Fair will have text alerts for important, emergency info
People headed to the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo this Wednesday through Sunday can sign up for text alerts that will allow the sheriff’s office to send important or emergency information to fairgoers if necessary. Situations for the text alerts could include missing children, traffic issues, severe weather or...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It’s going to be a destination’: Black Butte Ranch building brand new lodge
Picture yourself standing on a deck with a cold drink of your choice, looking out over the Cascades. While there are a number of places to do that around here, that image will soon also be a reality at one of Central Oregon’s largest resorts. Black Butte Ranch, located...
City of Prineville Railway says goodbye to Mt. Emily Shay
After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadebusnews.com
Bend’s First Crumbl Cookies Opens on August 5
(Austin and Karina Tews | Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies) Bend is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, August 5, when locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies, located at 63455 N Hwy. 97, Ste. 56, opens its doors. Store owners, Karina and Austin Tews, can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed fans.
Plans for Madras Starbucks falter
Obstacles to access at the South Y location make the developer wary of the risk Dreams of building a drive-thru and sit-down Starbucks at the south Y in Madras have hit a rough patch. "We want to develop this," said developer Jake Ertle. "I've been chasing this land for four years." Ertle likes the exposure at that location, which is visible to both north and southbound traffic. In the spring of 2021, Ertle agreed to buy the property from Jefferson County for $210,000. He planned to build a 2,000 square foot Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating and drive-thru service....
Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest
Bend RV dealer employees spotted a man and woman sought by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in a recent rash of thefts from parked vehicles at trailheads and day-use areas, leading to the arrest of two Washington state residents, one a fugitive, and recovery of stolen items, guns and body armor. The post Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Trailhead theft suspects caught with guns, drugs, replica police gear
An observant store worker helped Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two felons from Washington state who are suspected of stealing items from vehicles parked at Central Oregon trailheads. The sheriff’s office said the pair were also found to have guns, drugs, replica police gear and a truck set up to mimic a police vehicle.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go
You can count on a lot of food, fun and frivolity when the Deschutes County Fair begins its five-day run on Wednesday. But don’t count on a shuttle to get to or from the Redmond fairgrounds. The post Deschutes County Fair will have plenty to see, do and enjoy — but this year, no shuttle to come and go appeared first on KTVZ.
This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo announced Tuesday they will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “keyword” text messaging through Deschutes Alerts during this week's Deschutes County Fair. The post This year, you can sign up for text alerts to your phone for important messages during Deschutes County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures
While some streets in Bend have been cleared of campers, residents are noticing long term vehicles parked in other areas of town, including Mary Rose Pl near St. Charles. The post City of Bend to clear road near St. Charles of parked vehicles, structures appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 6