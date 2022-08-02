columbuscountynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the...
columbuscountynews.com
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
WECT
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at...
hendersonville.com
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
columbuscountynews.com
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
The State Port Pilot
Power outage halts business in downtown Southport
An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits. The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
foxwilmington.com
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) – The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually...
columbuscountynews.com
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
columbuscountynews.com
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Logistics company to create 75 jobs, invest $16 million in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City Logistics will create 75 new jobs in New Hanover County. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday. The company will invest $16 million to construct a high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New...
columbuscountynews.com
Forester Adolphus Spaulding
Mr. Forester A. Spaulding passed on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Center, Whiteville, NC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 06, 2022 at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Mitchellfield Cemetery, Clarkton, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 05, 2022 at the funeral home from 1 till 6 pm.
columbuscountynews.com
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones
Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
columbuscountynews.com
National Night Out at Eastern Substation
Eastern Columbus residents turned out Tuesday for the first-ever National Night Out observance at the sheriff’s office substation. While temperatures still flirted with 100 at 6 p.m., deputies and kids cooled off with a water balloon fight. Several divisions of the Columbus Sheriff’s Office also hosted informational booths. CCSO staff cooked hot dogs and popcorn, and demonstrated a drone used for surveillance and searches.
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
columbuscountynews.com
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Myra Kathleen High Britt
Myra Kathleen High Britt, age 64, of Fayetteville, NC (formerly of Whiteville) passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. Kathleen was born in Columbus County on September 24, 1959 to Darca Hooks High and the late Allen Hubert High. She...
columbuscountynews.com
Carolyn G (Grainger) Trivette
Carolyn G. Trivette, 79, of Whiteville passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born in Horry County, SC, the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Holt Grainger. She was a machine operator in the textile industry. She is survived by two sons, Buddy Hucks and Mickey Hucks, both...
