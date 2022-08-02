Seattle Summer Concerts Highlight Rising South End and BIPOC Music Artists

This weekend, the three-day Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade will take place August 5–7 at Judkins Park. The festival has paid tribute to the rich and historic heritage of Seattle’s Black communities for over 70 years. The festival started as part of the International Festival in the 1940s and has evolved, having been called at different points the East Madison Mardi Gras and the Pacific Northwest Black Community Festival. And according to Umoja Fest’s website, it “has been credited as the inspiration behind SEAFAIR” and continues to be held during the annual Seafair events.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO