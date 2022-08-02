ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Summer Concerts Highlight Rising South End and BIPOC Music Artists

Celebrate Black Heritage, Joy, and Unity at Umoja Fest 2022

This weekend, the three-day Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade will take place August 5–7 at Judkins Park. The festival has paid tribute to the rich and historic heritage of Seattle’s Black communities for over 70 years. The festival started as part of the International Festival in the 1940s and has evolved, having been called at different points the East Madison Mardi Gras and the Pacific Northwest Black Community Festival. And according to Umoja Fest’s website, it “has been credited as the inspiration behind SEAFAIR” and continues to be held during the annual Seafair events.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue

SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
SNOHOMISH, WA
Alina Andras

4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle

Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle

Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle

A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew

A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A glassy gift shines a new path

In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged

Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
EDMONDS, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA

