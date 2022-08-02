Seattle Summer Concerts Highlight Rising South End and BIPOC Music Artists

southseattleemerald.com
Celebrate Black Heritage, Joy, and Unity at Umoja Fest 2022
This weekend, the three-day Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade will take place August 5–7 at Judkins Park. The festival has paid tribute to the rich and historic heritage of Seattle’s Black communities for over 70 years. The festival started as part of the International Festival in the 1940s and has evolved, having been called at different points the East Madison Mardi Gras and the Pacific Northwest Black Community Festival. And according to Umoja Fest’s website, it “has been credited as the inspiration behind SEAFAIR” and continues to be held during the annual Seafair events.
Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
Duwamish River Festival: Sparking Joy, Community Gathering, and Environmental Awareness for 16 Years
On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Duwamish River Community Collective (DRCC) will host the 16th annual Duwamish River Festival. The free festival will be held at Duwamish River People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat, featuring food, games, prizes, and live entertainment. “This festival is really...
4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle
Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Body found on unmarked trail near University of Washington
SEATTLE — A body of a man in his 40s was found on an unmarked trail within the Union Bay Natural Area near University of Washington's campus on Tuesday. The body appears to have been there for a day or two before being discovered, according to University of Washington police.
This Is Washington's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
SEATTLE — A body found on University of Washington's campus near the Burke-Gilman Trail was that of a 56-year-old missing Indigenous woman, her family told KING 5. Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in June. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Fort Washington to Washington State: Toll Brothers Project Set in Great Northwest
Rendering of LakePointe, Covington, Wash.Image via KTGY Architecture at the Puget Sound Business Journal. Toll Brothers has purchased a plot in Covington, near Seattle, Wash. The $43 million transaction will be developed into LakePointe, a lakefront commercial/residential community, according to Marc Stiles of the Puget Sound Business Journal.
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
