$189,000 2bd 2ba 1,268 sq ft. Chadbourn NC

$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!
$415,000 less 3.5% from $430k, 2bd 2ba 1,120 sq ft. Lake Waccamaw NC
The cutest bungalow cottage on the lake you have ever seen and a view of Lake Waccamaw that is just amazing! This 2 bed,2 bath cottage built in the 1950s still has the exposed beams from that era but has been updated to a charming get a way with all you need. The purpose of having a home at the lake is to relax and enjoy the view. From the kitchen, eating area, family room, the BIG picture window allows you to view it in all its glory. You can relax in the big family room by the fireplace OR enjoy the cool breeze from the huge screened in back porch! There is plenty of space in this one to entertain a large crowd or just the family. On the lake there is a large deck, pier, boat house and covered deck to enjoy the sun or shade. The grassy back yard is also a pretty place with a beach to enjoy the visiting ducks, and the Spanish moss in the trees setting the mood for a relaxing time at the lake. This will not last long.
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
$80,000 Lake Waccamaw, NC
Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.
The State Port Pilot
Power outage halts business in downtown Southport
An unusual power outage on Saturday afternoon resulted in many downtown businesses closing early as searing temperatures neared triple digits. The Southport Police Department posted to its 9,300 followers on social media that the outage, which started at 3:12 p.m. and lasted for an hour and five minutes, was the result of “ a tree down on power lines on 9th Street.” According to Brookes Versaggi with Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC), the cause of the outage actually occurred much earlier.
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can't get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there's just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually happens every three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
National Night Out at Eastern Substation
Eastern Columbus residents turned out Tuesday for the first-ever National Night Out observance at the sheriff’s office substation. While temperatures still flirted with 100 at 6 p.m., deputies and kids cooled off with a water balloon fight. Several divisions of the Columbus Sheriff’s Office also hosted informational booths. CCSO staff cooked hot dogs and popcorn, and demonstrated a drone used for surveillance and searches.
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones
Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
Kwaze Xavion Walker
Kwaze Xavion Walker passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services will be announced soon. Guests are being received at 23691 Andrew Jackson Hwy E. Bolton, NC.
Forester Adolphus Spaulding
Mr. Forester A. Spaulding passed on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Center, Whiteville, NC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 06, 2022 at 11 am. Burial will follow in the Mitchellfield Cemetery, Clarkton, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 05, 2022 at the funeral home from 1 till 6 pm.
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
