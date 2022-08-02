Thomas Heilman Clocks #6 All-Time Fastest 15-16 200 Fly at Juniors, 1:57.84

swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
Josh Zuchowski Cracks Junior National Meet Record in 200 Back with 1:58.42
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. Meet Record: 1:58.83, Alex Katz (2013) 13-14 NAG: 2:00.28, Keaton Jones (2019) 15-16 NAG: 1:57.03, Aaron Peirsol (2000) 17-18 NAG:...
swimswam.com
Audrey Derivaux Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 100 Meter Fly
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) 12-year old Audrey Derivaux added another massive swim on to an already massive week in Irvine at the Speed Junior Championships, breaking the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 meter butterfly.
swimswam.com
Alex Shackell Drops 2:09 200 Fly in Irvine, #9 All-Time 15-16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell blasted a 2:09.44 200 fly during the finals of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine, ranking herself as the 9th all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.
swimswam.com
Thomas Heilman Becomes First American 15-Year-Old to Break 50 Seconds in LCM 100FR
Rising star Thomas Heilman continues to shed time late into the summer, swimming a blistering 49.67 to win the JR National title in the men's 100 free tonight Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,787 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,787 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
swimswam.com
Redlands Men’s Water Polo Announces 2022-23 Recruiting Class
REDLANDS, Calif. – Ryan Hall, Head Men’s Water Polo Coach at the University of Redlands announced his 2022-23 recruiting class Tuesday, which includes five transfers and two first years. Let’s take a look at his incoming class and what he had to say about their addition to the...
Comments / 0