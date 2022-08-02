Lincoln Riley not happy with Pat Narduzzi’s accusations

Brent Venables hasn't yet participated in the Red River Showdown as a head coach, but he's already encroaching upon enemy territory. Austin (Tx.) Westlake High four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his pledge Monday to Venables and the Sooners, fresh off an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Friday. Though his father played football for the Horns, and though he plays his prep ball at a Texas pipeline in Austin Westlake, the four-star phenom will make the 350+ mile journey to play for the Horns’ arch-rival in Norman.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO