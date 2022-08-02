BTNEP Partners with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to Package over 1200 Seed Packets for Pollinators

www.houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General. The...
Terrebonne General and MBP partner for free community cancer screenings
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Houma, LA) are partnering to host a free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screening in Houma. Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.
Join the Cajun Music Preservation Society for Cajun Jam
The Cajun Music Preservation Society invites the community of to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, food, and fun at its Cajun Jam event. The outdoor event will be held today, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Gina’s at the Legion. The Cajun...
August 15 Acadian Mass Celebrates French Heritage
Join the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 15 for an Acadian Mass, a Mass for the people of French heritage. All are encouraged to attend the Monday, August 15 Mass that will celebrate the French Heritage that greatly influences the culture of our local diocese. The mass will be celebrated in the French language where Father Daniel Duplantis will preside and Father PJ Madden will deliver the Homily.
Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the medical staff
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Thomas Dukovac, Urologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Dukovac is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic located 504 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 447-5667. Dr. Dukovac earned his medical degree from University of...
Respond, Reopen, Recover; Catholic Diocese Hurricane Ida Impact Report
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux proved that a heart of servitude goes a long way after raising $4.5 million after Hurricane Ida to help respond, reopen, and recover. During Phase I, which was the first six weeks of immediate response, the Catholic Charities was on the ground serving...
Thibodaux Regional announces the addition of competitive swimming program
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the hiring of Aquatic Swim Coach Robert Fletcher. Fletcher, a former collegiate swimmer, brings to Thibodaux Regional 30+ years of coaching experience, produced nearly 100 All-Americans, and has seen greater than 50 percent of his swimmers go on to compete at the collegiate level. His coaching experience spans the United States and will enrich opportunities for all ages in our region. The Thibodaux Regional competitive swimming program will begin this month.
Leaving Legacies
Louisiana culture is rich in family traditions and values that carry on for generations. Slo-Melt Ice based in Bourg, Louisiana is evidence of the drive and determination that has been handed down from generation to generation. Founded in 1997, the family-owned and operated company has consistently provided high-quality products that fill ice chests across the region. The company has been a leader in providing packaged ice and bulk ice for commercial, industrial, and retail businesses in South Louisiana. The company services areas as far west as the Texas state line, Slidell to our east, and as far north as Baton Rouge and Zachary.
I’m Not Leaving Until Your World Changes
A few months ago, the Louis Children’s Crisis Center, a 40-year-old nonprofit that housed our community’s abused and neglected children, closed their doors. Children who are abused are in dire need of a place to call home, and we mourn for them, but often simply go on our way.
TPAS Partners with Adoption Campaign to Help Pups Find their Forever Home
Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is excited to announce its partnership with Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption campaign sponsored by NBC Universal. The purpose of the partnership is to help shelter cats and dogs find their forever homes. Beginning today, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 31, TPAS will offer reduced adoptions at the low cost of $25 for dogs and $5 for cats.
Just You & The Glass
Ask someone what makes the communities along Louisiana’s Gulf Coast so special, and obvious answers will immediately come to mind: food, family and friends, and a laid-back lifestyle. Above all, though, there’s something about the Bayou Region’s culture that never quite leaves a person, whether they move away or...
Life in Miniature
First built in the 17th century in northern Europe, primarily in Germany, Holland, and England, dollhouses were originally designed for adults. In fact, the German word dockenhaus doesn’t exactly translate to “dollhouse” but “miniature house.” In Holland, these exhibits of wealth were called “cabinet houses.” The front of the house opens like a china cabinet on hinges that can be closed and locked. Inside cabinet houses, people could both show off and conceal their collections of expensive miniature objects.
Apel Lafourche Chapter Hosts Back to School Bash for Educators
The Lafourche-area Chapter of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana invites educators to unwind before the start of a new school year at its Back to School Bash, today, Aug. 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Balcony Restaurant. The event is open to all educators and will...
Concrete Canvas Project Brings Color to Morgan City Community
The Morgan City community is popping up with bright colors and fun art thanks to a new project, The Concrete Canvas Project. The Concrete Canvas Project began when Morgan City resident Jennifer Edwards recognized her favorite aspect of traveling; art. “Anytime I travel, that’s one of the things I seek..it’s street art, graffiti art, any kind of alternative art form. I just really enjoy it and my husband enjoys it as well,” she said. Edwards said she recently visited Lafayette where she noticed the storm drains were painted. Once she returned home, she told her friend Jennifer Dragna about the drains, and the pair got excited about wanting to do a similar project in Morgan City.
Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2023 class
Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for the Leadership Lafourche class of 2023. The program encourages residents of Lafourche Parish who are interested in learning more about their community to submit an application by Friday, August 26. “Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities,” reads a statement from Leadership Lafourche.
VCHS announces return of Terrier Tailgate
Vandebilt Catholic High School announces the return of the Terrier Tailgate. “It’s been three years since we’ve “tailgated” in-person together, so mark your calendars, #TERRIERNATION!,” reads a statement from VCHS. The tailgate will take place on Saturday, September 10, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Nicholls to host Fast Track event
Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”
SLMA announces addition of new Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician
South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Joseph M. Garcia to our team. Dr. Garcia will begin seeing patients at the SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic at 496 Corporate Drive in Houma. A native of Houma and graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School, Dr. Garcia...
From the Top | Cohen Guidry
Chief Executive Officer of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority. Giving back to the community that I have lived in for most of my life. Becoming reacquainted with people that I have not seen in many years. Helping people and local businesses. What is the hardest?. Not having an unlimited budget...
Carol Chauvin Lenox
Carol Ann Chauvin Lenox, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:14am. Carol was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Services will be held by the family at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with burial/inurnment to be held in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA following the completion of Mass.
