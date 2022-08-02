ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Bears Commit Austin Novosad Reaffirms Pledge to Baylor

By Matt Galatzan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ywOV_0h19OZxF00

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a serious impression on Baylor's top 2023 commitment

The Baylor Bears might have just earned their biggest win on the recruiting trail to date, with quarterback Austin Novosad re-affirming his commitment to the program on Monday night.

The Bears were facing stiff competition for Novosad from a variety of programs, including Texas A&M and Ohio State.

However, they were able to hold off those recruiting juggernauts and keep Novosad home.

"The coaching staff was a huge reason and the relationships I have with them as well as how I fit into the program and offense," Novosad told SI Monday. "Another reason is the academics and what the Baylor degree can do for me after football is over."

Novosad originally committed to the Baylor Bears on December 16 of last year, becoming the third prospect to pledge to Dave Aranda at the time.

Following his decision to head to Waco, the Bears began to reel in the talent, with a slew of intriguing prospects committing to the program over the ensuing months.

In his junior season with Dripping Springs, Novosad completed 208 of 327 passes for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns with nine interceptions, on his way to being named the Texas District 12-5A-I overall MVP.

In his sophomore campaign, he was named the Texas District 12-5A D-I Offensive Newcomer of the year, throwing for 2,887 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

