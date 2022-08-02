California Governor Declares Monkeypox Emergency

www.usnews.com
Gavin Newsom vacations in Montana despite California banning official travel to state
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, vacationed in Montana this week even though his administration banned official travel to the state last summer. The governor's office confirmed to a state outlet that Newsom is vacationing in the Big Sky State, which Golden State Attorney General Rob Bunta added to the list of states California officials are banned from traveling to under state law.
Gavin Newsom Thinks California Is Freer Than Florida. Is He Crazy?
It's hard to understand the rationale for Gov. Gavin Newsom's Independence Day political ad in Florida, which urged Floridians to "join us in California where we still believe in freedom." OK, there's a political rationale given that Newsom might actually be planning to run for president, but the video ad is inexplicable.
natureworldnews.com
State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable
On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
California declares state of emergency as McKinney wildfire scorches 62 square miles
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the McKinney wildfire has now scorched more than 62 square miles in the state. Wildfires in both California and Montana expanded drastically during the night between Saturday and Sunday as windy and hot weather allowed the fires to close in on neighbourhoods, prompting evacuation orders for 100 homes on Saturday. A fire in Idaho was also expanding, according to the Associated Press. The McKinney Fire is taking over the Klamath National Forest in California after starting on Friday. It went from scorching just over one square mile to...
Why Kamala Harris struggles and her old buddy Gavin Newsom thrives
On Sunday, CBS News’s Face the Nation featured an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. It was hotly anticipated; so much so, in fact, that the Friday before, CBS aired a teaser clip showing a short preview of what was to come. In the clip, Robert Costa asked the vice president if the Democratic Party made a mistake when it failed to codify abortion protections in Roe v Wade.
TODAY.com
California is stuck with a billion pounds of almonds (yes, that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’)
Talk about being all dressed up with nowhere to go. According to Los Angeles Times, 1.3 billion pounds of unclaimed almonds have been left stranded in California storehouses. High production rates from last year combined with a diminished market overseas are to blame. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the backlog of tear-shaped seeds.
thesource.com
California Formally Returns Stolen Land Worth $75M Back To Bruce Family
A pristine stretch of beachfront property in Southern California is being formally returned to the family of a Black couple it was taken from nearly a century ago. Los Angeles county officials presented the deed for the land known as Bruce’s Beach at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It...
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Unusual cloud formations observed on California coast
Clouds resembling breaking waves in the ocean are unusual and beautiful, and they've occurred on at least two occasions in recent months in Pacifica, less than 10 miles south of San Francisco, catching the eyes of hobbyist photographers. SF resident Tara Cronin captured an image of a cresting wave cloud...
Payments worth up to $1,050 to be sent to millions in California
California is planning to give stimulus checks to an estimated 23 million people in the fall as part of an inflation relief package.
Vox
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Jenner rips Newsom and Gascon for 'soft on crime' California
Caitlyn Jenner ripped into California's Democratic leaders Sunday, slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for their "soft on crime" policies.
4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico
July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
Three men go missing in California after rescuing child struggling in river, officials say
Officials say three men are missing after they jumped into a California river to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the water. The men and the child were a part of a larger group of people who were camping and fishing close to the river. KCRA's Erin Heft reports.July 5, 2022.
Earthquake near U.S.-Mexico border shakes San Diego area
July 7 (UPI) -- An earthquake was felt in far Southern California late on Wednesday, a region where seismic activity is commonplace. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.4-magnitude quake shook San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border. The quake struck about 6 miles northeast of Ocotillo Wells, Calif., at...
Sacramento mass shooting came days after Newsom signed two more gun laws
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two new gun bills into law days before a downtown Sacramento shooting on July 4 that left four injured and one dead. The shooting occurred outside a nightclub just blocks away from the California State Capitol Museum. The Sacramento Police Department said in a July...
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others
The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
Agriculture Online
Report: Nut farmers expanded as drought deepened in California
As California declared multiple drought emergencies and imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents in recent years, the state’s almond farmers expanded their orchards by a remarkable 78%, according to new research by Food & Water Watch. In a brief but critical report issued last week, the climate and consumer...
