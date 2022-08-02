Honduras Reports 'Historic' Coca Seizure

www.usnews.com
Mexican Authorities Announce ‘Largest Seizure in History’ After Recovering $230 Million Worth of Fentanyl
Mexico’s army and National Guard announced on Thursday that they had conducted a “historic” drug raid on a warehouse in Culiacan, seizing a half-ton of fentanyl valued at around $230 million, CBS News reports. “This is the largest seizure in history of this lethal drug,” Assistant Public...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’
Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
Tigers, Giraffes, and Drug Lord Mansions: Welcome to Honduras’ ‘Narco State’
SANTA CRUZ DE YOJOA, Honduras—Joya Grande Zoo wasn’t built for ordinary visitors. To get there from the capital Tegucigalpa, we needed an SUV to slowly drive an hour up a bumpy, potholed dirt road with a reputation for bandits. Flanked by verdant, green trees, we didn’t pass another car for miles. And with no cell phone service, there was no indication we were on our way to anything, except for a few billboards featuring cartoon animals with enthusiastic slogans. “Let’s go to the zoo!!” read one, featuring a hippopotamus, jaws wide open, fangs out.
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine discovered in 'record-breaking' seizure, officials say
Authorities said they seized over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine from a box truck that crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico in what they called one of the largest busts of the drug in San Diego County. Four men were arrested in connection with the haul, which was contained...
Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth
A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Arizona Border Patrol agents arrest two American citizens for smuggling Mexican immigrants, drugs into US
Border Patrol agents in Arizona have arrested two United States citizens for allegedly smuggling five Mexican citizens across the southern border while they also possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl. "Tucson Station agents responded to Sasabe, AZ, after border camera operators spotted suspected criminal activity," Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border...
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
A $200 Million Load of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in El Chapo’s Hometown
The Mexican army seized a “record” quantity of fentanyl, most likely produced by the Sinaloa Cartel, in the city of Culiacán this week. More than half a ton of the synthetic opioid—542 kg—was seized in a warehouse, which according to the Mexican authorities has a value of around $200 million, was seized in a warehouse.
Teenagers Say They Were Kidnapped and Raped by Putin’s Private Army
EBAM, Cameroon—Ella* and Béatrice*—both 16—returned from visiting a friend earlier this year to discover that their homes were on fire. Friends and neighbors, who had lost almost everything, were wailing uncontrollably as their whole compound in the Central African Republic village of Aïgbado was engulfed in flames.
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Opinion: No One Should Be Able to Purchase Assault Weapons in the State of New Mexico
It's clear to me that we need to ban assault weapons in the state of New Mexico and, ideally, across the country. The evidence indicates that mass shootings do, indeed, decrease when people can only purchase certain types of guns.
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator
Jul. 15, 2022 - 06:03 - DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before.
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
