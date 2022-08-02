IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’

www.wishtv.com
Woman, juveniles hurt in stabbing on Indy's NE side, police say
A woman and two juveniles were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side, police say.
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,” said the victim’s boyfriend Thomas Wilhite. Holding […]
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021
INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Officers...
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Indy man charged with reckless homicide following December nightclub shooting
An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after firing five shots into a crowd of people and killing one, according to court documents.
Missing elderly person located, IMPD says
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 80-year-old Robert Burris.
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for 2021 fatal shooting of woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man on Friday for a homicide that happened in December. He’s been identified as Torrion Williams, 27. IMPD received a call about a person shot at the Epic Ultra Lounge on the 8200 block of Center Road on...
cbs4indy.com
Missing 80-year-old Indy man has been found
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man from Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Burris was last seen on Wednesday in the area of E. Washington Street and N. Arlington Avenue at around 2 p.m. Police said Burris suffers from dementia.
WISH-TV
Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection. Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
A northern Indiana man has been convicted of molesting his friends' daughter, including while he was helping them remodel a house.
Court docs: Muncie man claims Ryan Seacrest told him to stab his mother to death
MUNCIE, Ind. — A man arrested in the fatal stabbing of his mother over the weekend made the bizarre claim that media personality Ryan Seacrest told him to do it and said he was “relieved” it was over. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 […]
WISH-TV
Domestic abuser sentenced 2 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Anthony Hughes, 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison. During a January 2020 traffic stop, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers discovered a firearm that Hughes admitted to owning. Hughes...
Indy man sentenced to federal prison for felon in possession of firearm plea
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a two-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Tremain Prevot, 39, was arrested in June of 2020 after he was seen carrying a handgun and AR-15-style rifle near 25th Street and Post Road. The AR-15-style rifle was stolen […]
