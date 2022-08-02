ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will McMahon's aquarium be a fish out of water? Outcome uncertain on $85M proposal

By Amanda Hull
 2 days ago
Syracuse Inner Harbor businesses react to approval of $85 million aquarium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, with County Executive Ryan McMahon promising it could revitalize the neighborhood. Although many people in the community have said the money would be...
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)

Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
