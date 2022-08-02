Will McMahon's aquarium be a fish out of water? Outcome uncertain on $85M proposal

cnycentral.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
What's next for the newly-approved aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor?
Syracuse, NY — An $85 million aquarium is coming to Syracuse, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Tuesday's vote on the project came down to a single vote. With the required votes the project can begin to move forward. County Executive Ryan McMahon says private donors...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor businesses react to approval of $85 million aquarium
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed an $85 million proposal Tuesday for a new aquarium to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, with County Executive Ryan McMahon promising it could revitalize the neighborhood. Although many people in the community have said the money would be...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Legislature passes $85 million aquarium proposal in 9 - 8 vote
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following 10 months of debate and discussion, the Onondaga County Legislature voted Tuesday to approve Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s proposal to build an $85 million aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. McMahon needed nine yes votes, and the proposal passed in a 9 to...
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Doggy Paddle: Bring Your Dog Stand-Up Paddle Boarding on Owasco Lake
Man's best friend just became man's best paddle boarding buddy. At Owasco Paddles you can rent a Stand-Up Paddleboard or Kayak and take your dog along for the ride. Owner Audrey Iwanicki says they have both human and doggie-sized life jackets. "Every dog is different so the best bet is...
cnycentral.com
Has Onondaga County Executive McMahon done enough to secure votes on proposed aquarium?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By Tuesday evening, neighbors should know if Onondaga County Legislators support County Executive Ryan McMahon’s plans for an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The project has an $85 million price tag and funding would come from pandemic relief money from the federal government, but...
cnycentral.com
Oneida Shores Beach closed for swimming due to elevated E. coli bacteria levels
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida Shores Beach in the Town of Cicero is closed for swimming due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water, the Onondaga County Health Department said Tuesday. Swimming will not be allowed at the beach until bacteria levels return to acceptable levels,...
Steve Wells too busy for Congressional race debates. ‘I cannot spend my time talking to everyone.’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Steve Wells, a candidate running in the Republican primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat, said he’s been too busy getting his campaign off the ground and speaking directly to voters to participate in debates with his opponent. Wells, 59, a businessman from Cazenovia, rejected...
RELATED PEOPLE
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
wskg.org
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Lancaster Farming
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special
POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Proposed kayak, canoe launch at Kirk Park to be discussed tonight
The city of Syracuse is looking for community input regarding a proposed kayak and canoe launch project in Kirk Park with access to Onondaga Creek. The plan will be presented tonight at the Tomorrow's Neighborhood's Today meeting at the Southside Innovation Center. This proposed kayak and canoe launch in Kirk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of New York’s Biggest Food Truck Events Is Coming Back To CNY
It's Back! #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest is making a return to Syracuse this year and it's bigger than ever before. It'll be held on Saturday, September 24th at the New York State Fairgrounds all day, from 11am to 10pm. The annual event features over 50 food trucks, more than 100 artisan...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cazenovia: Marquardt
CAZENOVIA N.Y. — The global company, Marquardt, has made itself a home in Central New York with its headquarters right in Cazenovia, N.Y. Even if you haven't heard of the company before, you've probably used their products. From car parts to drone software, the company offers a lot of variety in the world of technology.
rewind1077.com
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
waer.org
New $17M affordable housing project completed in Camillus
The state has announced the completion of a new affordable housing project for families in the Town of Camillus. The $17.2 million Camillus Heights development has 16 two-story residential buildings, and offers a total of 60 apartments and a community building. All of the buildings are LEED certified and have energy efficient appliances.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Comments / 0