Douglass ready to make another run at a state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with days of rain, we are finally drying things out for a little while. It has been extremely messy over the past week. Those heavy showers & storms kept water over roads with some destroying homes. What we need is an extended dry period. We won’t be completely dry but we will be a whole lot drier than we have been. Everything looks scattered through Thursday. That means many of you will have some dry times coming your way.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO