Douglass ready to make another run at a state title

CRAWFORD | After Allen's departure, backup QB competition draws attention at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually on media day, absent a quarterback competition, the main job for the backup quarterbacks is to make sure they look fine for the team picture. There aren't a great many interview requests. But Wednesday at the University of Kentucky, after the departure of second-string QB...
Kentucky Basketball: What Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso offers Wildcats
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes it official by joining Kentucky Basketball for the upcoming season. Should anything be expected of the freshman center?. Kentucky Basketball has another top-10 recruiting class for the upcoming season, led by five-star prospects, Chris Livington and Cason Wallace. The program also landed three-star guard Adou Thiero, who is more of a long-term project rather than an immediate contributor.
Danville looking to get back on track as title contenders
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville head coach Mark Peach is set to begin his second season with the Admirals. His guys are starting to embrace his vision after winning eight games last season. Danville hasn’t won that many games in a season since completing a perfect 15-0 state championship campaign back in 2017.
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s basketball has added another major opponent to its nonconference schedule. At the telethon and open practice held for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement. The Cats will...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
John Calipari, Mark Few announce first-ever Kentucky-Gonzaga series
Two of college basketball's preeminent programs are squaring off. Kentucky and Gonzaga will play a men's basketball home-and-home series starting this upcoming season. Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced the series on Tuesday during a UK fundraiser at Rupp Arena to aid victims of the deadly flooding in Kentucky.
Blue-White Game to be in Pikeville this year
The University of Kentucky's Blue-White Game will move from Rupp Arena to Pikeville this year. The game was originally scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky's idea to host open practice for Eastern Kentucky relief efforts player driven
LEXINGTON - The mass flooding across several Eastern Kentucky counties has become national news throughout the week as surreal images and video and the report of at least 30 casualties have broken the hearts of many across the country. In Lexington, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team will be doing its...
UK Basketball Open Practice and Telethon for Kentucky Flood Relief
As we've watched the horrific scenarios unfolding in eastern Kentucky due to catastrophic flooding rains, we've also been keeping an eye on forecasts and wondering how much more will these people get. It's devastating. EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. As recently as Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was warning about more flooding from...
Grant Godfrey, 4-star LB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Grant Godfrey, a 4-star linebacker out of Suwanee, Georgia (North Gwinnett), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Godfrey committed to Kentucky, he shared in a video posted to social media. Godrey is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and is ranked the No. 26 linebacker in the class of 2023, and the No. 33 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. Godfrey was recruited to Kentucky by Chris Collins and Brad White.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances decrease
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with days of rain, we are finally drying things out for a little while. It has been extremely messy over the past week. Those heavy showers & storms kept water over roads with some destroying homes. What we need is an extended dry period. We won’t be completely dry but we will be a whole lot drier than we have been. Everything looks scattered through Thursday. That means many of you will have some dry times coming your way.
Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize
William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks received a check for $118,333.33 each after one of them won a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
Open Practice Helps Raise More than $2 Million for Flood Relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
UK College of Medicine at NKU welcomes its fourth class of medical students with white coat ceremony
Jade Nicely has a passion for scientific discovery and loves working with people. The natural convergence of these two interests was training to become a physician. It’s a career that will allow her to work with patients every day and help improve their health. She begins the journey as...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
