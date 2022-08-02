New state meat inspection program will combat supply chain delays, lower prices

philomathnews.com
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
Gun safety regulations on November ballot could cost local governments
Only one of the four statewide ballot measures Oregonians will vote on in November comes at a financial cost to local governments. That measure would ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, require a firearm safety course, tighten licensing and create stricter background checks on weapons’ purchases. A committee involving the Secretary of State’s Office and legislative analysts determined it would cost the state over $23 million, but generate about the same amount in revenue. The measure would cost local governments up to $31 million in its first year.
State associations seeking officials for fall sports
The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school fall sports seasons, the organizations announced. Officials report an immediate need for officials in football, volleyball and soccer. “Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Jack Folliard, OAOA executive...
