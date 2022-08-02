Seward County Meets Approves Conditional Use Permit

www.kscbnews.net
2022 Primary Election Results
With the August 2nd 2022 Primary Election in the books, Seward County chose County Commission candidates to move forward. The results are as follows:. Winner will face Ken Thompson, unaffiliated, in the General Election. On the State Question, Seward County Results:. Yes 1328. No 1318. Statewide Results No Votes declared...
Free Rides to the Polls
The City of Liberal is offering free bus rides on Aug. 2 for its citizens to go vote. The Orange Route is the one that will take you to the Seward County Activity Center. The city buses run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals with a documented disability can use the City Bus Paratransit On-Demand Services. For more information on that service, call 620-626-0100,
Texas County Accident Involves Perryton Men
An injury accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 11:42am at Mile 57 and County Road FF, approximately 10 miles east and 5 miles south of Hardesty in Texas County. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Guillermo Trejo Guerrero, age 52 of Perryton, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, while a 1987 Peterbilt driven by Alex Lynn Gibson, age 47 of Perryton, TX. was traveling southbound on Mile 57. The Silverado failed to yield to the stop sign and entered the intersection of County Road FF and Mile 57 and struck The semi on the driver side. The driver of the semi applied brakes and took an evasive maneuver. The Silverado rotated around 3 to 4 times on its tires after impact landing in a ditch when it came to rest.
New Educators Breakfast Approaching
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will again host their annual New Educator’s Breakfast on August the 9th at Seward County Community College Rooms 229 A-D from 6:45-8:30 am. This is where the community welcomes several new educators to USD 480 and SCCC to the community. Businesses are welcome to participate and meet the instructors (potential customers) who are new in our area. Chamber businesses can sponsor the event for $300.00.
Katherine Sue Higgs
Katherine Sue Higgs, age 79, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Western Prairie Senior Living Community in Ulysses. She was born May 5, 1943, in Duncan, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edward William and Rowena Cozette (Hoggatt) Allen. Sue moved to Ulysses when she was in the fourth...
Lana Rae Caldwell
Lana Rae Caldwell, age 56, of Andover, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. Lana is survived by her Mother, Dianna Caldwell of Andover, Kansas. Brother and Sisters; Curt Caldwell and wife Linda White, Susie Roberge and Husband JP Roberge, and Shelly Dennis and fiancé David Martine. Niece and nephews; Avery Roberge, Clayton Dennis, and Preston Roberge.
Shirley Jean Keener
Shirley Jean Keener, 80, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Satanta, Kansas. The daughter of Oscar and Irene Gertrude (Inman) and she was born on January 22, 1942, in Mullinville, Kansas. Shirley and John Edward Keener were married on June 25, 1960, in Mullinville, Kansas. They were married 54...
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
