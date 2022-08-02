ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom DeLonge hints at blink-182 return

By Adam Duke
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — Tom DeLonge has blink-182 fans anticipating his return to the band.

The former guitarist and vocalist left blink-182 in 2015 and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who joined Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in the creation of the albums “California” and “Nine.”

As blink reaches its 30th anniversary, DeLonge has fans questioning whether he will make a return, as he has added the band into his bios on both Instagram and Twitter, next to Angels and Airwaves, the band he founded when blink-182 went on hiatus in 2005.

It remains unclear whether a DeLonge return would make the band a four-piece, or if it would mark the end of Skiba’s time with the group.

Skiba recently replied to a comment on his June 15 Instagram post questioning whether he is still in the band, telling a fan, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see…”

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

