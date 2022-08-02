Man leads pursuit on highway after alleged string of robberies, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 39-year-old Sacramento man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly leading police on a pursuit on Highway 99 following a string of robberies.

According to a Facebook post from the Elk Grove Police Department, John Vang allegedly started a spree of cash robberies in the early morning hours of July 25. Police said he entered a Mcdonald’s on Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard around 5 a.m. and allegedly took money from a cash register.

Police said an employee confronted Vang and he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. Vang left the Mcdonald’s on a motorcycle, police said.

At 6 a.m. on July 27, police said Vang allegedly broke into a car rental business, taking money and other property from the business.

Police said Vang went to a Chipotle in Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard a short time later. When he went to the Chipotle, police said there were employees inside and he knocked on the door, since it was closed.

After he knocked, police said an employee came to the door and Vang asked for water. As the employee unlocked the door, police said Vang entered the business and allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police said Vang fired one shot into the ceiling of the Chipotle as he was leaving.

On Saturday, police said Vang went to another Mcdonald’s location on Elk Grove Boulevard and Harbour Point Drive near Interstate 5. Police said Vang went to this McDonald’s drive-thru, and while in a car, he allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded the cash from the register drawer.

According to police, Vang fled in the vehicle with the cash drawer and officers later determined that the car he was driving was stolen from a nearby fast-food restaurant earlier that morning.

Police said the license plate of the stolen vehicle was entered into their system to notify surrounding agencies.

According to Galt police, before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers received an alert of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove.

Officers located the vehicle on Delane Drive near Carol Drive, but Vang later got into another vehicle. Galt police said an officer spotted the second vehicle and a traffic stop was attempted.

After Vang went into the second vehicle, Elk Grove police said he allegedly led Galt officers to a chase on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 towards Elk Grove.

Police from Elk Grove said Vang was eventually surrendered on the highway just north of Elk Grove Boulevard and was taken into custody shortly after by Galt officers.

Galt police turned over Vang to Elk Grove, and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Vang is currently facing multiple charges of robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft and felony evading.

