Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley

wrrv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. It's beauty and remoteness makes it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Just NO! “: Dutchess County Split on Proposed Cold Spring Bridge
A great idea to address safety concerns, or an open invitation for visitors to overrun one of the most popular trails in the Hudson Valley? A newly proposed $50 million project that would help Breakneck Ridge hikers cross Metro-North rails has Dutchess County divided. The Proposed Project in Cold Spring,...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt, New York.
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0