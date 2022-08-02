ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Eastmoreland neighbors feel heat caused tree fall, power outage

By Brandon Thompson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the tail end of a record-setting heat wave in Portland, a section of a massive tree has Eastmoreland neighbors pointing towards climate change as the culprit.

The tree branches destroyed a power pole and took down power lines, sending sparks on the street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Nearly all of the Eastmoreland neighborhood went the better part of 15 hours without power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zn4OL_0h19LwxD00
This 100+-year-old tree in the Eastmoreland neighborhood snapped in the heat, August 1, 2022 (Tren Haselton)

Portland General Electric reports most power was returned around 2:30 p.m.

“These are big trees and it’s a big cost to homeowners to fix them up,” said Tren Haselton, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

‘I’m scared’: Low-income households still suffering through heat wave without AC

A branch that makes up one-third of the tree snapped off. Haselton spotted it around 7 a.m. Monday and took a picture.

He and several other neighbors said it was well over 100 years old, first planted when the neighborhood was plotted in the early 1900’s.

To ensure the health of the tree canopy in Eastmoreland, the Neighborhood Association also has a tree committee to survey every single tree in the neighborhood for its size, age, and any noticeable health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9aYV_0h19LwxD00
A fallen tree in Portland is shredded in a wood chipper, August 1, 2022 (KOIN)

Robert McCullough is on the committee with two retired U.S Forest Service employees. He is confident in the Committee’s expertise and said the tree, a Linden tree that can live well past 100, was not noted for any issues and was “well taken care of.”

“The more environmental stress you put on the exterior of the tree, you’re going to have impacts, water supply is going to have issues as well. We’re going to have dry and very hot summers. This is a different world than the tree planned on,” McCullough told KOIN 6 News.

The lack of sickness led McCullough to posit a warming climate and the record heat wave are at fault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y18Sd_0h19LwxD00
Robert McCullough of the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association, August 1, 2022 (KOIN)

“This is very much what we are going to see in the years to come,” he said.

PGE had crews working to restore power throughout Monday. A tree trimming company as well as Portland Parks and Recreation were also on hand.

PGE spends $30 million to maintain around 2 million trees that are near its 12,000 miles of power lines.

“We know that Oregonians love their trees and limbs can be one of the largest causes of outages in our service area,” PGE Spokesperson Andrea Platt said.

A tree caused a power outage in the same neighborhood during the 2021 ice storm. Platt said surveys of trees, on the same criteria of size, age, and visible health, every two or three years. Those surveys are more frequent in wildfire-prone areas.

“We are taking all the steps we can to maintain the trees in our service area with thought to the tree health and also to the safety of our power lines,” Platt said.

Suspected heat-related death total up to 14 in Oregon

Portland Parks & Recreation said there were five tree-related emergencies it responded to on Monday. KOIN 6 News has been following the bureau’s efforts to conduct proactive tree maintenance, but because the tree was on private land, it’s up to the homeowner to take care of it.

With the costs reaching several thousand dollars to mitigate the large, older trees, that frustrates Haselton.

“A lot of cities take care of that as part of their tax structure in the city.” He said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. More than 650 customers with Portland General Electric are without power after tree fell and took down power lines in the area of Southeast 34th near Southeast Bybee. The incident occurred shortly before midnight.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
kptv.com

Outages reported in SE Portland after downed tree damages power lines

Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif. Updated: 12 hours ago.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Power Lines#Power Pole#Koin Rrb#Eastmoreland#General Electric#Ac#U S Forest Servi
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge

The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
LONGVIEW, WA
streetroots.org

City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency

While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
iheart.com

Portland Adds Well Water To The Mix

Starting today, Aug. 2, the Portland Water Bureau will begin blending a portion of water from its Columbia South Shore Well Field with water from the Bull Run Watershed as an annual maintenance operation. The purpose of a maintenance run is to ensure that the groundwater system is in good working order and here when we need it. Our groundwater supply is instrumental in meeting the public’s drinking water needs should we have a long, dry summer, or any unplanned emergency events that impact the Bull Run such as wildfire or a landslide.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Evacuation orders issued near Miller Road/Dodge wildfire

Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. In just three years, Portland nonprofit Project Ledo has helped 400 students of color and other kids with limited opportunities explore the world of science and technology. Updated: 22 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy