ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sJDF_0h19LrXa00

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said.

The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio Vista Police said.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when a Honda veered off the roadway while heading westbound. The driver, identified as Jordan Colvin, over-corrected and crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban in the eastbound lane.

Former Navy medic dies in attempted American River rescue

Colvin and his two passengers died in the crash. They were identified as 18-year-old Erica Anderson and 19-year-old Lacy Conway, both from Vacaville.

One person in the car that was crashed into died. She was identified as Laura Poiret, 70, of Mexico. The car she was in had several other people in it. They were injured but were in stable condition after the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were on a one-week vacation from Mexico.

Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son

The sheriff’s office said they found several open containers of alcoholic beverages in the Honda. They had not yet said if Colvin was under the influence and were waiting for test results from the coroner’s office.

Records show Colvin was arrested on April 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Local law enforcement and area residents said that this is one of the worst crashes along state Route 12 that they have seen in a long time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Deadly shooting at Natomas gas station

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are responding to a gas station in the area of West El Camino and Gateway Oaks Drive following a deadly shooting, according to police. Police said that the shooting took place before 12:30 a.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 2650 Gateway Oaks Drive. When officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff adding new tech to their patrol vehicles

Video courtesy of Placer County Sheriff’s Office PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they will be adding some new technologies to their newest fleet of Chevrolet Tahoes. The sheriff’s office said that these improvements will address issues that law enforcement has been experiencing for decades. The improvements will include a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Rio Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Folsom, CA
City
Rio Vista, CA
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Solano County, CA
Folsom, CA
Accidents
City
Vacaville, CA
Vacaville, CA
Crime & Safety
Solano County, CA
Accidents
Vacaville, CA
Accidents
Rio Vista, CA
Accidents
Folsom, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Code Enforcement Officer evacuated a family of six from their home, unaware their house was on fire. Officer Gennadiy Marmuyenko saw smoke coming from the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue and reported the fire. The home next door was threatened but protected with only minimal scarring to an […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Car Accident on Finney Road Near Modesto Area

A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and is facing other potential charges after a recent crash that killed a passenger on Finney Road in Stanislaus County. The fatal car wreck took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Finney Road, just south of North Avenue near the Modesto area.
FOX40

Man drives self to hospital after being shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot just after 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim near San Joaquin Street and Sonora Street and “demanded his property.” According to police, the suspect shot the victim once as he ran away. […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in crash near Northgate Boulevard, Sotano Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries.  The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash.  Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcoholic Beverages#Traffic Accident#Rio Vista Police#Navy#State Fair
KRON4 News

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers reported a fatal car accident on 26 Mile Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, 2022. The incident took place at around 3:45 p.m. at Eastman Road and 26 Mile Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on 26 Mile Road.
MURPHYS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County

A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Two-Car Collision on Charter Way [Stockton, CA]

Man and Woman Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Tillie Lewis Drive. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., near the Tillie Willis Drive intersection, shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, authorities located a damaged silver Acura...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]

LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
LODI, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen

On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy