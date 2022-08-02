ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Patriots begin football practice

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuTpD_0h19Ljj000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots hit the field Monday morning for the first official day of football practice. Billy Blundell begins his second season as North’s head coach.

“We have 27 seniors. I’m really excited to see them play,” says Blundell.

“I’ve seen some of these guys play since they were third graders because my son, Will, he’s a senior and I’ve seen these guys grow up. It’s going to be a very special year for me. I’m excited to see them achieve all they want to achieve.”

“We are all brothers. We have played together since freshman year so it’s amazing that we got to stay together and finally get to play our senior year together,” says senior Jaden Wayt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Wayt commits to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North’s Jaden Wayt has committed to play college football at Indiana State. Wayt finished with 36 catches for 448 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Patriots last season. He also rushed the ball 6 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores open fall camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores opened fall camp Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will hold twelve practices of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming college football season. Head coach Curt Mallory enters his fifth season leading the Sycamores and is already finding ways to improve after day […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamore Football picked 10th

ST. LOUIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State wide receiver Dante Hendrix was recognized on the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Preseason All-Conference Second Team, while the Sycamores were selected 10th in the MVFC Coaches poll as announced by the conference office Tuesday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sales excited to lead RHIT Hoops

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Nick Sales met with the media Tuesday afternoon after becoming the new men’s head basketball coach at Rose-Hulman. “It’s amazing. I know when I got that phone call and it became official, I had goosebumps running through my body,” says Sales. “My friends and family have been excited. They are […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
City
North Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Braves start up the new season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves started up the 2022 high school football season with their first official day of practice Monday afternoon. Tim Herin begins his 10th season as the THS head coach. “Our kids are excited, you always hear it’s Christmas Day, it’s New Years Day it’s all that, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Northview excited for 2022

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights hit the turf Monday for practice #1. Head coach Mark Raetz begins his 10th season in Brazil. “I love it out here. This is where I want to be and I’ve been fortunate to have good coaches and great players come through here year after year,” says Raetz. […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clements leads West Vigo into 2022

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Aaron Clements era is underway at West Vigo as the Vikings hit the practice field Monday afternoon. “It’s really exciting like I said it’s got tradition, history, the WIC Conference is great and it’s good to be a part of it back in the Wabash Valley and keep […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Rex rally to beat Paints, 5-4

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rex rally to beat the Paints Monday, 5-4. Alec Brunson hits the go-ahead single in the 8th and Landon Carr earns the win after pitching four innings in relief.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rose-Hulman names men’s basketball head coach

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has named Nick Sales its next head men’s basketball coach. Sales previously served as associate head coach at Marietta College in Ohio for the past nine years where he was part of a coaching staff that won seven of the last nine Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championships.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire

The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes band gets big break

Local musicians will be opening for a nationally known act later this month. One Cause, a Christian Band based in Vincennes and also Hanna Klein will play in front of award winning Christian artists Sidewalk Prophets on August 12th. The concert dubbed Reunite US, is an event by One Cause...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Ernie Pyle biopic in the works on IU’s campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A movie about the life and career of Dana, Indiana native Ernie Pyle is in the works. According to a release from Indiana University, Media School students will develop a feature fim biopic based on Pyle this fall. Pyle is an IU alumnus who studied there over a century ago and […]
DANA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Festival Latino set to return to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A taste of Latin culture is coming to Knox County on August 27th. The Wabash Valley Progressives will hold Festival Latino at the Vincennes Riverwalk. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include live music, authentic Latino food and vendors, activities for kids, fireworks, and a traditional Mexican […]
VINCENNES, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Terre Haute video gaming venue growing

The co-founder of eBash Video Game Center in Terre Haute announced Monday the venue has agreed to acquire local board and card game store GAM3. While financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, Zack Johnson says the acquisition is part of his company’s growth in the Haute City Center mall.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC prepares for a school year full of new initiatives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has prepared for yet another school year full of new initiatives. With just a few days left of summer school until the start of the new school year, Lost Creek Elementary School Principal Linda Biggs said the staff has worked hard to get the classrooms […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Top 25 dogs announced for “Dog Days of Summer”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy has announced the top 25 dogs for the “Dog Days of Summer” fundraiser. All of the dogs who have been registered have been featured on Team of Mercy’s website. The dogs who raised the most money, were placed in the top 25. “We were thinking, okay, we […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy