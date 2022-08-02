Patriots begin football practice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots hit the field Monday morning for the first official day of football practice. Billy Blundell begins his second season as North’s head coach.

“We have 27 seniors. I’m really excited to see them play,” says Blundell.

“I’ve seen some of these guys play since they were third graders because my son, Will, he’s a senior and I’ve seen these guys grow up. It’s going to be a very special year for me. I’m excited to see them achieve all they want to achieve.”

“We are all brothers. We have played together since freshman year so it’s amazing that we got to stay together and finally get to play our senior year together,” says senior Jaden Wayt.

