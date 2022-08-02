Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022

www.oc-breeze.com
The Downtown Report: August Edition
Here are some downtown locations where you can find live music. Rather than list all the websites please just do a search on the name for more info. • The Olde Ship continues its tradition of live music Friday nights and the first and third Tuesday of every month, plus you will often hear acoustic rock and blues on Saturdays. All shows start at 7pm.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Festival of Arts Invites guests to celebrate 90 years of art
The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is going big this year in honor of its 90th anniversary! Recognized as one of the earliest art shows of its kind on the west coast, the Festival of Arts has long been a place for locals and visitors to come together in celebration of the arts. To commemorate the landmark year, the Festival of Arts debuts several new events, activities, and exhibits to showcase the organization’s history and appreciation for its community of supporters.
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022
The Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announced that it will hold its 2022 Heroes Appreciation Luncheon this year on September 22. The special event recognizes members of military, first responders, and medical workers for their bravery and courage under difficult and extraordinary circumstances – something that has been especially significant over the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honorees are selected by their chiefs, generals, commanders, and the CEO of Los Alamitos Medical center to receive an award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.
10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022
With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles
Here's where you can find them.
City of Hope opens the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
Dana Point Ritz Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ Friday August 26 2022
Dana Point’s Ritz-Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ is Friday August 26 2022. Ritz Carlton Culinary Coast Cookout is at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Outdoor Texas Barbeque on the Dawn Lawn at the Ritz Carlton Expansive Bluff Overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Live Entertainment. San Juan Capistrano Heritage BBQ Pitmaster Daniel...
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
Siemens Moving Local Hub to Costa Mesa
German-based tech and industrial company Siemens is moving its regional headquarters to The Met office campus in Costa Mesa from Cypress in early 2023. Siemens signed a 53,746-square-foot lease for two-and-a-half floors at The Met campus, located at 535 Anton Blvd. in the heart of South Coast Metro. The multinational...
Find This Baklava Cheesecake At Apola Greek Grill In Irvine
While many will find the French-fry stuffed gyros and authentic, pork, beef and lamb pita wraps and kebab plates at Apola Greek Grill in Irvine an Instagramable treasure, the chain has introduced another photo-worthy (and delicious) food phenomenon — baklava cheesecake. Apola’s baklava cheesecake is a representation of the...
Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations to learn about foster parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on August 18th from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email [email protected] or call 800-730-3933.
Make-A-Wish and John Wayne Airport partner to grant travel wishes this summer
Make-A-Wish® Orange County and the Inland Empire and John Wayne Airport kick off Trips That Transform, a monthlong celebration of the travel wishes granted to children battling critical illnesses and the donors that make them possible. With 75 percent of wishes requiring air travel, Make-A-Wish needs more than 40...
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
Price increases for Race Los Al on Sunday night, register now and save
Registration prices increases on Sunday, August 8 for Race Los Al, so register now and save!. The 41st Annual UWS Race Los Al is just around the corner. Once again, we will be back on the streets of Los Alamitos. New this year, every 5k and 10k participant will now enjoy a Famous Nick’s Breakfast Burrito when they finish!
