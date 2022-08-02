Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home

www.wjcl.com
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
WJCL
Statesboro police investigating circumstances surrounding death of nine year old
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old boy. According to police, officers were called late Monday night to a home on Kent Street after the child's mother found him alone, unresponsive and in a hanging position. The mother called...
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
Bulloch County elderly couple dies from heat exhaustion Monday afternoon
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly couple was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion on Monday, according to the Bulloch County coroner. Coroner Jake Futch says the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer were found by their daughter at their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson on Monday afternoon. Larry Greer was found […]
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Dept Investigating Child Death
Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department are investigating the death of a nine year old child. The investigation so far suggests that the child’s death resulted from a tragic accident. From SPD:. On 8/1/22 at 10:55 p.m. SPD Patrol officers were dispatched to a residence on Kent Street in...
wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
WJCL
Savannah Police need your help identifying four people in violent crimes investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are trying to identify four individuals in an ongoing violent crimes investigation. Police released surveillance video and pictures of the four that were taken from a gas station. The individuals are described as a young light-skinned male who was wearing khaki shorts, a...
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
Good Samaritan pulls man and grandchildren from burning truck after crash on 46
Bulloch County Emergency services were dispatched at 8:50 am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to a car crash on Highway 46 West near the Candler County line. Georgia State Patrol trooper 243, Keith McCarty, was the first to arrive on the scene and requested Bulloch County Fire and EMS. Trooper...
WJCL
Citizen saves 4 from fiery car crash
REGISTER, Ga. — A good Samaritan saved the lives of a grandfather and his three grandkids after their truck veered off the road and burst into flames. “When I first saw the truck, I assumed there were no survivors,” Sam Pitout said. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
wtoc.com
18-year-old shot in the area of Mikell Street in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old was shot Sunday around 6:51 p.m. in Statesboro. Savannah Police Patrol officers were in the area of Mikell Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to officials, seconds later, officers were notified that a male had been hit on Mikell Street by the gunfire.
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
One hospitalized after shooting on Mikell Street in Statesboro
At 6:52 PM on Sunday, July 31, Statesboro Police Department officers patrolling the area reported hearing multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown Statesboro. Upon arrival of additional units, officers discovered an 18-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Mikell Street. Bulloch County...
Officials warn visitors at popular Georgia beach after 300 jellyfish stings in single day
Watch where you step or swim if you’re visiting Tybee Island this summer. A high number of jellyfish stung more than 300 people at the popular Georgia beach on Saturday alone, according to officials. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. David Bowen with the...
wtoc.com
Police asking for help identifying car of interest following Holsey Law Firm fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An arson in Jesup is still under investigation by the Georgia Department of Insurance and they’re asking for your help. Harris Real Estate and the Holsey Law Firm in Jesup have both moved to new locations after their office building on Cherry Street in Jesup burned down the morning of July 9.
