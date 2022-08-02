Discord says Android users won’t be left hanging anymore

techcrunch.com
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%
If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
technewstoday.com
COD Controller Not Working on Mobile? Try these 12 Fixes
The best thing about Call of Duty Mobile is its support for the controller. Playing COD with the controller has a comparative advantage as it helps improve your aim and shootings ability. But, several players have reported that their Controllers frequently disconnect from the connected device and do not respond at all.
notebookcheck.net
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
Play Store policy updates to bring an end to misleading apps, annoying full-screen ads
Google recently revealed updates to its Play Store policies, aiming to improve app experiences across the platform.
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
Telegram Premium may give you a whole new way to use stickers
Instant messaging app Telegram introduced emoji reactions at the beginning of the year. They have proven to be a hit, becoming the go-to quick response whenever a one-word reply just won't do. A sequence of emoji can be used for an in-line reply to a message, giving them a personalized feel. However, you may have more than just emoji to choose from soon eough if the latest Telegram beta is indicative of anything.
Engadget
Discord’s overhauled Android app will shorten the wait for new features
Discord has begun rolling out an overhauled Android app that addresses one of the most consistent complaints with the software. If you follow the company, you’ve probably seen it often announce new features only to note they will launch on iOS and desktop first before arriving on Google’s operating system. We saw that recently with the release of . According to Discord, that’s about to become a thing of the past.
