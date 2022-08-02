Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

www.fox9.com
WhySoSerious
2d ago
I was inundated with news of his death and the trial afterwards. I think I will sue the passenger for subjecting me to all of this unwanted news about her dead boyfriend who got exactly what he deserved.
25
Llll M
2d ago
maybe you should sue his family for some of their money since he's the one that jumped back in the car..
29
I’m sorry, what?
2d ago
Someone got in her ear and told her she could get money…so now she has decided that she is depressed.
20
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies
Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A 62-year-old man shot by a private security officer at an apartment complex in Brooklyn Park late Monday night has died, according to police. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said preliminary information...
Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
KARE
30 people apply for St. Paul police chief job, 16 are 'qualified'
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minneapolis and St. Paul Police Departments are still in the midst of nationwide searches for new police chiefs. On Wednesday, KARE 11 learned that the mayor's office extended the application period to Friday, August 5 to encourage more candidates to apply. The job officially...
Daunte Wright’s passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says passenger Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 21, of St. Paul, was...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Fight, Stabbing Aboard Metro Transit Bus
The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating a fight and stabbing that occurred aboard a Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park. Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department assisted Metro Transit police with the incident, which occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Monday. According to an alert sent out by police, “a large number of individuals had been actively fighting on the bus.”
ccxmedia.org
Woman Killed, Man Arrested in Brooklyn Center Homicide
A Minneapolis man accused in a Brooklyn Center homicide has been arrested, police said Monday. Brooklyn Center police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a home in the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North. That’s where police found a woman who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Stabbing Spree Suspect Allegedly Insisted He Was Looking for Friend’s Lost Phone in River Before Group Attacked Him
A man has been formally charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in a violent confrontation on a Wisconsin river. Nicolae Miu, 52, a visiting Minnesota resident, faces a criminal complaint for one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sheriff’s deputies in...
Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis
The victim of a deadly shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station is believed to be a teenager, according to Minneapolis police. The shooting happened in broad daylight, just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Nicollet Mall Station, with officers arriving to the scene to find the teen suffering from a critical gunshot injury. The victim died at the scene.
redlakenationnews.com
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Scott Nadeau worried something like this could happen. Two Fridays ago, when his 24-year-old son Jack said he planned to meet friends at the Gay 90s nightclub, Nadeau cautioned him to be vigilant. The retired suburban police chief had seen reports of violence in downtown Minneapolis, and he feared the city's dwindling police staffing levels are exacerbating lawlessness.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his vehicle
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was found dead inside his vehicle this week. Deputy Dallas Edeburn was found dead inside his vehicle on Monday. According to the preliminary autopsy report, no signs of trauma nor injuries were found. Members of the sheriff's office learned that...
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
fox9.com
Convicted murderer storms out of sentencing hearing
During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Quantelize Welch, who was appearing via video from Oak Park Heights prison, refused to appear on video and walked out of the video hook-up location. The judge then gave a corrections officer the right to use "whatever force necessary" to get Welch to comply and get him in front of the camera.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man arrested for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
This Monday, police in Minneapolis made an arrest of a 41-year-old St. Paul man who had been wanted since October on suspicion of murdering his ex-partner’s boyfriend. In connection with the shooting death of Demond A. Bingham, 48, on August 23 in St. Paul’s North End, Larry Rucker was detained on Monday and lodged in the Ramsey County prison on suspicion of murder.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Community grieves, seeks answers
Grief fell heavy as family, friends and supporters gathered on the 900 block of 21st Ave. in the Seward neighborhood on July 16, 2022, two days after Minneapolis Police officers killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police went to the apartment building after a...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
