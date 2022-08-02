Multiple crews respond to early morning fire in Elkhart

www.wandtv.com
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
WAND TV
Logan Correctional Center guard tower catches fire after struck by lighting
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews were dispatched to Logan Correctional Center for a report of a guard tower that had been struck by lightning and was on fire. According to the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, crews responded to the scene around 9:05 Tuesday morning. Upon arrival crews found...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
WAND TV
Tuesday's tornado siren test postponed to Wednesday in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tornado siren test that usually occurs the first Tuesday of the month in Springfield has been postponed to Wednesday. Due to flooding and bad weather Tuesday, the test was moved to Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you hear the siren going off, the Springfield Fire...
WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
WAND TV
Clean up continues after flash flooding in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The rain has finally moved out of Central Illinois, but clean up efforts are still happening in many neighborhoods. All day, emergency crews were responding to dangerous situations across Decatur. Firefighters said its important to be aware that roads in the city can get covered quickly when fast moving storms roll in.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Central Illinois experiencing flash flooding
(WAND)- Central Illinois is experiencing widespread flash flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning. Doppler radar estimates that 3"-6" or more of rain fell in a short period of time from thunderstorms moving over the same area. Numerous flash flood warnings covered much of the area northwest to southeast from Lincoln...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash
A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Officials, community discuss safety at site of deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois community is still grieving after a deadly crash. Now, they’re coming together to ask for change. State leaders gathered with people in Assumption on Monday to talk about what needs to be done. Community members said accidents happen at the Route 51 and Leafland Street intersection too often. […]
Central Illinois Proud
One man injured after Peoria shooting Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle. The man...
25newsnow.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (WEEK) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0