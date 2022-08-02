Two charged with assaulting officer at Milford bar, police say

www.registercitizen.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said. On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at […]
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Stratford man arrested on several narcotics possession charges
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man was arrested on Tuesday and faces several narcotics possession charges, police said. The Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit excuted a search warrant for a residence on Thompson Street as a part of an investigation focusing on narcotics sales and firearms within the town. The target of the […]
Torrington Man Charged After Search Warrant Uncovers Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities reported he was found in possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Police executed a search warrant in Litchfield County at a residence on Holley Place in Torrington at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and arrested 34-year-old Bryan Gladding after detectives saw him engage in a narcotics transaction, according to Connecticut State Police.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police find gun with obliterated serial number on man
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they found a handgun with an obliterated serial number on a local man Tuesday evening. The suspect, Devan Thomas, 28, has a protective order against him, prohibiting him from possessing firearms, Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email Wednesday. Police were called to Park and...
Register Citizen
Former Stamford police officers' charges dropped for alleged roles in extra-duty scam
STAMFORD — Three former city police officers charged with bilking the police department’s extra-duty program of more than $154,000 had their charges dismissed on Wednesday. Former Stamford officers David Sileo, Paul Pavia and Mark Ligi had charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny dropped against...
Register Citizen
Police: Greenwich robbery suspect apprehended in Las Vegas; second suspect still sought
GREENWICH — A suspect accused of taking part in an attempted robbery off Greenwich Avenue, in which a handgun was displayed, has been apprehended in Nevada, according to Greenwich police. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department picked up Lamoine Ward on Monday, based on the arrest warrant issued from...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Register Citizen
Police: Armed with knife, Milford man uses racial slur, threatens to kill Walmart worker
MILFORD — A man was arrested after police say he used a racial insult and threatened to kill a Walmart employee while holding a knife Monday. Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said. He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
Register Citizen
Groton police investigating drug theft at Long Hill Road Walgreens
GROTON — Three men stole narcotics from a Walgreens in Groton Wednesday morning, according to police. It wasn’t until an officer interrupted the crime and ordered the men to stop that the suspects fled, the Groton Town Police Department said in a news release. The men — clad...
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man accepts 90-day jail sentence in return for probation program
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accepted 90 days in jail in exchange for getting felony charges against him dropped. Braulio Gonzalez, 24, accepted the nearly three-month jail sentence as a part of an offer made by Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. Under...
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
wshu.org
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
