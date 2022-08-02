Belt's Jeff Graham named next Montana Tech women's head basketball coach

www.montanasports.com
montanasports.com
After 15-year coaching career at Belt, Jeff Graham excited to coach at Montana Tech
BUTTE — It took five times for former Belt girls basketball head coach, Jeff Graham, to get the call that he got a head coaching job at the college level. That fifth time is thanks to Montana Tech where he will be the new head women’s basketball coach, replacing former head coach Carly Sanon.
montanasports.com
With title drought over, Butte Miners look to regionals
BUTTE — First-year Butte Miners coach Jim LeProwse knows that the future of baseball in the Mining City is bright. "It's definitely a great thing for Butte baseball," LeProwse said shortly after the Miners stymied the Billings Cardinals for a 12-2 five-inning victory in the State A Legion championship on Sunday.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
Montana State Fund highlights ag safety with winning bid at 4-H auction
The Montana State Fund is highlighting safety in the agriculture industry and giving back to the community with a steer won at the Lewis and Clark County 4-H Fair auction
Economists' midyear outlook forecasts changing growth trends in Montana
Montana economists say after several years of rapid economic growth in the state, signs are pointing to a change.
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
NBCMontana
Motorcyclist dies in Beaverhead County crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a Dillon man died in a crash Sunday afternon on Highway 43, outside Dewey in Beaverhead County. Troopers say the 27-year-old was taking a turn on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and went into the oncoming lane where a 77-year-old Butte driver couldn't stop his pick-up in time. The two hit head-on.
montanasports.com
Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees
HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
montanarightnow.com
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
madisoniannews.com
Domestic dispute in Twin Bridges
An incident of domestic violence at the King’s Motel in Twin Bridges was reported by motel owners Jeffrey and Mindy Mills. The incident, according to Mills, began this morning when they heard a female screaming “No!.... Help me!” The female and the male had arrived to the motel the evening before in a car with Illinois plates, and booked a room for the evening.
Fairfield Sun Times
Assault suspect accused of slapping and spitting on officer
A 30-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid after allegedly hitting someone with a water flask and slapping and spitting on a police officer. An officer responded to...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
