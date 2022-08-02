Little Creek-Fort Story base implements new traffic changes
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in its traffic pattern.
The changes will remain in place until further notice. Operations will be as follows:
- Gate 3 – Shore Drive and Helicopter Road: 24 hours
- Gate 5 – Shore Drive and Independence Road:
- Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Gate 1 – Shore Drive and East Little Creek Road:
- Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
