Virginia Beach, VA

Little Creek-Fort Story base implements new traffic changes

By Adrianna Lawrence
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in its traffic pattern.

The changes will remain in place until further notice. Operations will be as follows:

  • Gate 3 – Shore Drive and Helicopter Road: 24 hours
  • Gate 5 – Shore Drive and Independence Road:
    • Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Gate 1 – Shore Drive and East Little Creek Road:
    • Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

