San Diego County Mayors Brainstorm Solutions to Homelessness Crisis

Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
San Diego area mayors meet to discuss ways to combat the homeless crisis
Mayors from across the San Diego region met Monday morning to brainstorm ways to combat the homeless crisis in the area.
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
San Diego County Receives $6M Grant to Assist Those Leaving County Jail
San Diego County announced Monday that it has received $6 million in grant funding to help those released from jail with services such as behavioral health treatment and assistance in securing employment and housing. San Diego County’s award in Proposition 47 grant funding is earmarked for those leaving custody who...
Port, City of Chula Vista celebrate groundbreaking of Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Chula Vista, CA–Officials from the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista gathered for a historic event on July 27 to ceremonially break ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center – the catalyst project for the Chula Vista Bayfront. They were joined by...
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.
Judge rules Millete children's court-appointed guardian can decide if they meet with San Diego District Attorney
SAN DIEGO — New information regarding the criminal case against Larry Millete came out during a probate hearing downtown Wednesday, August 3. Guardian ad litem Kelley James told Judge Julia Kelety that the San Diego District Attorney's Office would like to speak with the Millete children regarding the criminal case against their father.
Big turnout for National Night Out at Chula Vista Police HQ
Many attend Chula Vista National Night Out at Police Headquarters. Police chief hopes event gives people an insight into work by law enforcement and improve relationships with community.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Millete to appear for deposition to decide guardianship of kids
The order from SD Superior Court Judge approves a request from the sister of May "Maya" Millete to compel Larry Millete to appear for an interview in the case to decide who will get guardianship.
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors
Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
