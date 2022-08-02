Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is making a desperate plea to solve her son's cold case.It's been seven years since Dawn Dutchko got the call that her son, Drew Molinari, was killed while working at Minniti Motorsports in the 100 block of Tri-County Lane in Rostraver Township on May 11, 2015.That day was supposed to be another Monday at work for Molinari at the now-closed auto parts store. It would prove to be his last day alive."It's sad for me," Dutchko said. "It's gone, everything's moved on. But Drew can't move on."Dutchko's one-woman crusade to bring her son's...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO