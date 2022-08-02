Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police

Read on www.pennlive.com
Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports
An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Trashed Altoona home leads to drug, child endangerment charges
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is now facing child endangerment and drug charges after police said they found meth in a deplorable home. David Winters Jr., 34 has been charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance after police said they were called a residence at the 900 block […]
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who killed Drew Molinari? No answers 7 years after Westmoreland County man's death
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is making a desperate plea to solve her son's cold case.It's been seven years since Dawn Dutchko got the call that her son, Drew Molinari, was killed while working at Minniti Motorsports in the 100 block of Tri-County Lane in Rostraver Township on May 11, 2015.That day was supposed to be another Monday at work for Molinari at the now-closed auto parts store. It would prove to be his last day alive."It's sad for me," Dutchko said. "It's gone, everything's moved on. But Drew can't move on."Dutchko's one-woman crusade to bring her son's...
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Accused of ‘Repeatedly’ Punching Two Women; One Airlifted to UPMC Altoona
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding a Brookville man who allegedly struck two females in the face repeatedly, resulting in one victim to be airlifted for medical treatment. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred as two known females engaged in a verbal argument...
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
wtae.com
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
Burglars try stealing safe from Somerset County discount store, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects they say broke into a discount store and tried to make off with a safe in the early morning Wednesday hours. Police were called to Country Bargains Variety Discount Store at 801 Barn Street in Hooversville for a burglary that happened around 4:30 […]
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by truck in Somerset identified
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have released the identity of a man that was hit and killed by a truck on Thursday in Somerset County. UPDATE: Somerset County Coroner, Cullen Swank confirmed Dylan Michael Corey, 31, died after being struck by a vehicle on the 1000 block of Tayman Road. An autopsy is scheduled […]
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
Pa. used car dealer, salesman charged in COVID-19-related benefits scam
A used car dealer from western Pennsylvania and one of his employees are both accused of filing false COVID-19 loan and benefits applications, according to reports from the Post-Gazette and TribLive. Joshua DeWitt, 36, owner of RC Auto Sales in Connellsville, and Terrence Newmeyer Jr., 45, a salesman for DeWitt,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
Man who shot himself after being accused of rape pleads guilty
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man who lived after shooting himself pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges Trevor Snowberger, 32, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault for an incident that took place on November 2021. On Nov. 7, police arrived at the Lykens Market around 1:20 a.m. […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Sigel man accused of 'groping' girl while she waited for school bus
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Marienville have charged a Sigel man after he was accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile neighbor while she was waiting for the school bus earlier this year. Authorities say Dale Neill, 74, faces numerous charges related to indecent assault, according to...
