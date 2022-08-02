ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Bicyclists killed in crash during Make-A-Wish charity ride identified as Bloomfield Hills man, Ann Arbor man

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Gzij_0h19KlSF00

(WWJ) A Bloomfield Hills and Ann Arbor man have been identified as the victims of a crash involving five cyclists who were participating in a Make-A-Wish charity bike ride in west Michigan.

Authorities said Michael Salhaney, 57 of Bloomfield Hills, and Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor died when the suspect veered into the oncoming traffic lane to pass a UPS truck she had been driving behind—causing her SUV to collide head-on with the cycling group of five men.

It is with heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday. Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish...

Posted by Make-A-Wish Michigan on Sunday, July 31, 2022

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ Mandy Benn, 42 of Ionia County, was intoxicated when the crash happened on Saturday just before noon in Ronald Township, about 40 miles east of Grand Rapids.

One of the men died immediately at the scene and the other passed away shortly after he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. The Detroit Free Press reports that one of the survivors remains in serious but stable condition, while the other two have been treated and released from the hospital.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:15am, Ionia County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a car that had run into a...

Posted by Ionia County Sheriff Office on Saturday, July 30, 2022

The sheriff’s office said the five cyclists were participating in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour, a“three-day endurance ride” across most of Michigan to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan.

Benn was arraigned Monday on a long list of charges—the most severe being operating while intoxicated causing death/operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, a 15-year- felony. The other counts included operating while intoxicated/operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, a 93-day misdemeanor, and a second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a 1-year misdemeanor.

She is being held on a one-million-dollar cash/surety bond, and is due back in court next Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands without power in Macomb, Oakland counties

Thousands of homes and businesses in Macomb and Oakland counties are without power tonight after a series of thunderstorms rumbled through the area earlier Wednesday. Also, as a result of the 2 inches of rain that fell in the storms, police are closing freeways in both counties because of flooding issues.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
UTICA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Make A Wish Foundation#Traffic Accident#Wwj Mandy Benn#The Detroit Free Press
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
ADRIAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ClickOnDetroit.com

Freeways closed in Oakland County due to major flooding

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Freeways closed in Oakland County due to major flooding. Michigan State Police have reported multiple freeway closures due to lane flooding. Below are the current freeways that are closed. I-75 at I-696 I-75 between 8 and 12 Mile roads. Eastbound I-94 and I-696 This list...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Couple who disappeared outside Detroit apartment still missing 11 years later

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Randall Childs and Karen Young disappeared in Detroit on June 7, 2011. Eleven years later, the pair is still missing. Childs and Young were last seen around 11:30 p.m. the night of their disappearance. Childs had walked Young from a sixth floor unit at Robert III Apartments at 3901 Grand River Ave. near Rosa Parks downstairs.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy